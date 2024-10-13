What Really Blew Up Morgan Wallen & KT Smith's Relationship? Here's What We Know

Country star Morgan Wallen doesn't just have legal troubles, but also relationship troubles. He was previously engaged to a woman named KT Scornavacco (formerly KT Smith), whom he shares his son Indigo Wilder with. Their relationship had some messy moments, especially towards the end. What caused things to go sour? The bad decisions Wallen started to make amidst his newfound fame.

Advertisement

Scornavacco recounted her relationship with Wallen in a 2021 blog post, where she explained that they met on Snapchat and got engaged within a few months. They ended up breaking off their engagement, but continued to date and live with one another. "That third year was rocky. The kind of toxic, trauma bond you hear about on Tik Tok," she wrote. During that year, she said they were "off and on," but still talked daily and saw each other when possible, with Scornavacco even traveling with Wallen on tour. But unfortunately, that wasn't enough to stop him from cheating on her. "Being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions," she said, adding, "He wasn't the most faithful."

Advertisement

While Scornavacco never went into detail about Wallen's infidelity, she explained that she now understands why he did what he did. Putting herself in his shoes, she wrote, "You're living a normal life and then all of a sudden you're one of the best country singers out there and temptation is thrown your way all of the time."