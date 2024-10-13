What Really Blew Up Morgan Wallen & KT Smith's Relationship? Here's What We Know
Country star Morgan Wallen doesn't just have legal troubles, but also relationship troubles. He was previously engaged to a woman named KT Scornavacco (formerly KT Smith), whom he shares his son Indigo Wilder with. Their relationship had some messy moments, especially towards the end. What caused things to go sour? The bad decisions Wallen started to make amidst his newfound fame.
Scornavacco recounted her relationship with Wallen in a 2021 blog post, where she explained that they met on Snapchat and got engaged within a few months. They ended up breaking off their engagement, but continued to date and live with one another. "That third year was rocky. The kind of toxic, trauma bond you hear about on Tik Tok," she wrote. During that year, she said they were "off and on," but still talked daily and saw each other when possible, with Scornavacco even traveling with Wallen on tour. But unfortunately, that wasn't enough to stop him from cheating on her. "Being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions," she said, adding, "He wasn't the most faithful."
While Scornavacco never went into detail about Wallen's infidelity, she explained that she now understands why he did what he did. Putting herself in his shoes, she wrote, "You're living a normal life and then all of a sudden you're one of the best country singers out there and temptation is thrown your way all of the time."
Morgan Wallen was also accused of being unfaithful to another girlfriend
Morgan Wallen seemingly didn't learn his lesson after things with KT Scornavacco ended. In 2021, he linked up with influencer Paige Lorenze, whose relationship history includes Tyler Cameron and disgraced actor Armie Hammer. But in February 2022, sources confirmed to Page Six that Lorenze and Wallen were over after less than a year together and a mere two weeks after they shared their first Instagram photo together, where Lorenze wrote that she loved him. "She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people," a source told the outlet. They added, "After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, 'I was with him. We slept together.'" The messages "snowballed" and Lorenze reportedly couldn't handle it anymore.
Following their split, Lorenze uploaded a video to Instagram of her dancing to Beyoncé's "Sorry," which sheds light on her husband Jay-Z's rumored infidelity. Per Us Weekly, Lorenze also shared a meme on her Instagram Story post-breakup that seemingly shaded the "Last Night" crooner. It read: "One of the most underrated ingredients for having a good life is a clear conscious. To know you aren't out here doing people wrong and hiding who you are lets you sleep peaceful at night. Karma is real, energy is contagious."
Hopefully Wallen will clean up his act as it has reportedly cost him two relationships.