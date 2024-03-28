What We Know About Ryan Gosling's Complicated Relationship With His Dad Thomas

Ryan Gosling is known for big screen roles like Ken in "Barbie" and Noah in "The Notebook," the latter of which was nearly played by another actor. The Ontario native has a thriving personal life, too, and is a loving partner and doting father. Gosling and his partner, Eva Mendes, have kept their relationship timeline private, but were first publicly linked in 2011 and have two daughters together. Even though the "La La Land" actor has happily embraced fatherhood, his relationship with his own dad is another story.

While Ryan was accompanied by his sister Mandi at the 2024 Oscars, with their mother and stepdad also making appearances, his father Thomas Gosling was notably absent from the award celebrations. Gosling has revealed that he had a troubled childhood, with his rocky relationship with his dad being one source of conflict. "I was a lonely child, I didn't do well at school and TV was my only friend," he told the Daily News.

Back in 2017, a source close to the family told Radar Online that Ryan and his father were somewhat estranged, with the elder Gosling hoping for a reconciliation. "We're all worried about Ryan and want him to reconnect," the source said. "We just want him to know we're all here for him and whatever has happened in the past is done and dusted. We want him to be part of our family."