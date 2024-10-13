What Happens To Zara Tindall When William Is King?

Although she's Queen Elizabeth II's eldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall has never been a working royal herself. Despite that, some royal experts have hinted that when King Charles III passes away and Prince William becomes king, she might just take up a more active role within the firm.

Charles' desire for a slimmed-down monarchy has been spoken about for decades at this point, but when his and Kate Middleton's dual cancer diagnoses were announced in early 2024, the cracks in that plan were just too great to ignore. In an appearance on Sky News Australia, commentator Angela Mollard pointed out that it was a problem that there were no younger royals who could help pick up the slack. With that in mind, she mused that it might not be a bad idea for Tindall to be brought into the fold. After all, she explained, the relationship between Tindall and William has always been a strong one. In addition to the cousins being close, though, there was another reason Mollard believed Tindall would be a great pick. "She would be his Princess Anne, as Princess Anne is to the king, when he becomes king," she said.

It bears mentioning that in July 2024, there were actually murmurs that Charles felt the same way. According to Express, insiders told New Idea, "There's talk that niece Zara Tindall, 43, who is very close to her uncle ... might become more involved in this side of things, and that Charles is keen to support such an interest by bestowing her the title of princess." A bold claim, given his aforementioned enthusiasm for a slimmed-down monarchy — but perhaps his health woes forced him to see things differently.