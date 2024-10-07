Kimberly Guilfoyle Proves Her Photoshopping Knows No Bounds In Post For Son's Milestone Birthday

One particularly noteworthy image is that of Ronan Villency and Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention. Comparing Guilfoyle's picture side by side with an unretouched version of the photo, it seems clear that she did some work on the image before posting it.

Kimberly has a history of taking photoshop too far, so we can't say that we're surprised that her birthday shoutout to her son would include what seem to be some digitally airbrushed pics. We do have some theories as to why she might be doing it.

Aging in the public eye, especially for women, can be seen as a hindrance in a society that values youth and vitality. Guilfoyle might be trying to combat that scrutiny or to hold onto the image of herself built when she was a model. We can understand Kimberly's desire to look younger and control her appearance, and we also have to applaud Kimberly for (seemingly) leaving Ronan's face alone in her birthday tribute. That being said, we wish she'd use less of a heavy hand with photoshop. When it seems that obvious, it just draws negative attention.

