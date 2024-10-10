Tragic Details About Nicolas Cage's Son Weston

The following article includes references to domestic violence and alcohol abuse.

Nicolas Cage has three children by three past wives. While two of his kids have lived their lives largely out of the spotlight, his son Weston is an actor and singer. Weston has also, unfortunately, been involved in a highly publicized string of legal troubles, including police encounters that stem from a string of tragic incidents in his past. His Oscar-winning father told The New Yorker in July 2024 that having three kids with three mothers across a wide range of ages has presented problems, but he's trying. "We do the best we can," he mused. "I'm trying to be the best father I can be, and the best husband I can be, but it's something that is always evolving and learning and growing."

For his part, Weston spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how difficult it was to grow up in his father's shadow. After all, Nicolas Cage is part of the sprawling Coppola clan of entertainment industry heavyweights, meaning there were a lot of expectations when Weston himself stepped into the arena. "It was actually ferocious," he said. "I mean, there were times I would communicate with people and realize that they had completely made their own definition about me for themselves, without even getting to know me. That they didn't really know who they're talking to. They weren't allowing themselves to get to know me."

Growing up in such a situation must be difficult, so on some level it's understandable why Weston has struggled throughout his life.

