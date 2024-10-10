Tragic Details About Nicolas Cage's Son Weston
The following article includes references to domestic violence and alcohol abuse.
Nicolas Cage has three children by three past wives. While two of his kids have lived their lives largely out of the spotlight, his son Weston is an actor and singer. Weston has also, unfortunately, been involved in a highly publicized string of legal troubles, including police encounters that stem from a string of tragic incidents in his past. His Oscar-winning father told The New Yorker in July 2024 that having three kids with three mothers across a wide range of ages has presented problems, but he's trying. "We do the best we can," he mused. "I'm trying to be the best father I can be, and the best husband I can be, but it's something that is always evolving and learning and growing."
For his part, Weston spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how difficult it was to grow up in his father's shadow. After all, Nicolas Cage is part of the sprawling Coppola clan of entertainment industry heavyweights, meaning there were a lot of expectations when Weston himself stepped into the arena. "It was actually ferocious," he said. "I mean, there were times I would communicate with people and realize that they had completely made their own definition about me for themselves, without even getting to know me. That they didn't really know who they're talking to. They weren't allowing themselves to get to know me."
Growing up in such a situation must be difficult, so on some level it's understandable why Weston has struggled throughout his life.
Weston was placed on a psychiatric hold while his parents disagreed over his care
Weston Cage had quite a difficult 2011, and his mental health struggle unfortunately became the famous son's first major brush with tabloid infamy. That June, news broke that Weston had been hospitalized after getting into a fight outside a Hollywood restaurant. TMZ shared video of the incident, revealing that Weston had been fighting with his personal trainer. The two got into the altercation over a disagreement about what he should eat.
A few days later, it was revealed that Weston had actually been hospitalized under a psychiatric hold, not just because of the injuries he sustained in the brawl. His mother, Christina Fulton, spoke with CNN about her son's ongoing struggles, insisting that his father Nicolas Cage was to blame for what seemed to be a downward spiral. "I do not want him with Nicolas Cage. I do not want him in that care," she insisted. "That is not the care my son needs."
For his part, the "Longlegs" star was said to be by his son's side throughout his treatment. Weston released a statement through the actor's lawyer, telling the press, "I don't want to have anything to do with my mother. Any problems that I have ever had is because of the relationship that I had with my mother." Ouch.
His messy divorce from Nikki Williams played out in the headlines
Getting beaten up by his personal trainer wasn't the only tragic thing that happened to Weston Cage in 2011. The next month, Weston got in trouble with the law after a domestic violence incident involving his wife, Nikki Williams. Both were both arrested, and Weston had a word of advice for the paparazzi who assembled to snap photos of the incident. "Don't get married," he reportedly said (via E! News). However, on Facebook, Weston insisted that it wasn't what it looked like. "I WOULD NEVER ATTACK MY WIFE," he wrote. "SHE WAS ABOUT TO HURT HER SELF AND HAD TO RESTRAIN HER HANDS. BROKEN BEER BOTTLES, A GASH ON MY ARM, BITE MARKS, NAIL MARK TRAILS, BRUISES AND A CONTUSION ON THE BACK OF MY HEAD? FINE I STILL LOVE YOU NIKKI."
That same year, six months after their marriage, Weston filed for divorce. It was 2011, after all, and that meant the celebrity kid's messy divorce played out on the couple's respective Facebook pages (via E! News). "WELL IT'S [OFFICIAL] . THE DIVORCE IS SETTLED! ... LADIES, DADDY IS BACK ahahahhahahaahh," he wrote. His ex-wife, for her part, dropped "Cage" from her profile and updated her status to read, "The single life is perfect."
The divorce took almost two years to work out. TMZ reported that it was finalized in 2013, noting that Williams was permitted to keep her ring.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Weston Cage's second divorce was also a difficult situation
After his divorce from Nikki Williams, Weston Cage found love again with a woman named Danielle. They got married and had two children together, Lucian and Sorin. At first, all was well, and Weston told the Daily Mail in 2015 that becoming a father helped him get sober. "[Lucian] saved my life because as soon as I saw him I didn't want to drink anymore. It's been over one year and I have not had a drop of alcohol. It's just not worth it," he said. "And I don't miss the hangovers."
Unfortunately, Weston's sobriety was short-lived. In early 2017, he was involved in a police chase after a minor car accident, after which he was arrested for driving under the influence, TMZ reported. By 2018, Weston and his wife were in the middle of yet another very public divorce battle. At one point, she was granted a restraining order against Weston. In court documents published by RadarOnline, Danielle claimed that she was financially dependent on her ex-husband, and she wanted him to pay her legal fees. "I have not had a steady job or consistent income in more than four years as I was a stay at home mother when our son Lucian was born," she told the court.
Everything was settled by that November. Weston was on the hook for $8,000 a month in support, which he said was half of the "monthly gift" he received from his famous father, court documents obtained by The Blast revealed. Additionally, Danielle was granted sole physical and legal custody of Lucian and Sorin. In lieu of custody, Weston was granted visitation.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
After his second divorce, Weston lost custody of his children
While still working out the details of his divorce and child support for his second wife Danielle, Weston Cage got engaged quite quickly. "ENGAGED AT LAST. Finally true love is no longer a fantasy," he wrote on Facebook days after settling his second divorce (via RadarOnline). "The moment I met you was like coming up for air after drowning for 25 years," he wrote of his new love, Hila Aronian. "I'll thank you for existing forever with worship and I am beyond grateful to share this journey with you on our golden path." The two married in April 2018. The bride told Us Weekly, "Everyone at the wedding really got to see what we feel towards each other."
Tragically, by 2024, the couple felt quite differently about each other. Weston got divorced for a third time, and like his previous split, he was denied custody of the children he now shares with his third wife. Because Nicolas Cage funded his son's legal fees, Hila tried to have him deposed in the case. According to RadarOnline, however, Weston's legal team countered, "Nicolas Cage is not a party to this case and not a resident of California."
Whereas Weston was allowed to visit the children he shares with Danielle, he was granted no such rights for his third and fourth kids.
He was arrested after an alleged battery incident involving his mother
Weston Cage's tragic year wasn't contained to the fact that he lost custody of the two children he shared with his third ex-wife. He was also involved in a physical altercation with his mother, actor Christina Fulton, in April 2024. She released a statement to People disputing reports that they argued before the fight, insisting instead that Weston was going through a mental health crisis. "Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental-health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience," she revealed. "I have always supported helping my son with his mental-health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs."
As a result of the incident, a warrant was issued for Weston's arrest on felony charges. A few months later, in July, Weston turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department. A police spokesperson spoke with People and confirmed, "During the incident, Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed." He was released on $150,000 bond, and the resulting legal trouble is still ongoing, as of this writing.