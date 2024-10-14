Kate Middleton's First Meeting With Her Brother's Wife Makes Chilly Meghan Markle Intro Even Stranger

The British royal family and those close to them mostly try to keep their personal business out of the media, but occasionally firsthand stories will be shared in the form of memoirs. Although it's not as shocking as Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton published his own memoir in September 2024 titled "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life." James included the story of the awkward way his now-wife met Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales, which is night and day from Meghan Markle's first encounter with Kate.

After James attended a wedding with his then-girlfriend Alizée Thevenet, they stayed the night at his parents' home. William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales were there with their children as well, according to an exclusive excerpt of "Meet Ella" shared by the Daily Mail prior to the book's publication. James wrote how Thevenet was still asleep when he headed to the kitchen with his family, but that while he was making her tea, she showed up wearing one of his T-shirts. "In situations like this, Alizée is wonderfully French," James said. "She does not panic or rush upstairs to get dressed. Instead, she just greets everyone warmly as if it's not remotely unusual to be meeting her boyfriend's sister and brother-in-law for the first time wearing only an oversized man's shirt."

James continued to say that Thevenet offered her hand for a handshake and then chatted with James' family. She spent more time bonding with James' family over the weekend. "When we all hug goodbye I get a special squeeze from Catherine, who whispers in my ear, 'She's just great,'" James said. However, when Kate met her future sister-in-law from the royal side, things weren't so chummy.