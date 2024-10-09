Melania's Cheeky Hint About Trump's Bedtime Garb Will Haunt Your Dreams
Former First Lady Melania Trump is known for remaining tight-lipped about pretty much everything. When she zipped her lips recently, however, it said quite a bit. Melania's memoir, "Melania," is officially out in the world, and as a result, we have been seeing a lot more of her than we typically do. On October 8, the day of her book release, Melania appeared on Fox News, and she had a very interesting answer to a question about her husband, Donald Trump's, preferred pajamas.
With just a month left until Election Day, it seems like second-time presidential hopeful Donald is always going and going. During Melania's appearance on "The Five," cohost Greg Gutfeld asked, "Does he ever sleep?" While asserting that Donald "does, of course," get some shuteye, Melania added that "he doesn't sleep much." The former First Lady was then hit with a surprising follow-up question: "Does he wear pajamas?" She replied with a simple "no" before smiling and laughing. Gutfeld followed up again, asking, "What does he wear when he sleeps, Melania?" She made a simple gesture indicating that her lips were sealed before breaking into another amused smile. Since Melania loves to keep things private, it's no surprise that she didn't want to reveal the truth about her hubby's PJ preferences. Yet, her bashfulness around the subject implies that whatever Donald wears to bed, it likely isn't much.
Melania's details about married life with Donald are telling
It's not easy to play your cards close to your chest when writing and promoting a tell-all book. Consequently, Melania Trump has been revealing more about her relationship with Donald Trump than ever. From writing about how Donald calls her doctor to check up on her health to dishing about their wedding, the revelation about Donald's lack of pajamas was just one of many details we've gotten about the former president recently. While the line of PJ-related questioning and Melania's responses were lighthearted and tongue-in-cheek, there were moments in her interview on "The Five" that were more serious.
Melania called the presidential race "a toxic, toxic atmosphere" (via Fox News). She also spoke about Donald's politics — an arena she, ironically, tends to avoid. She stressed that Donald is "very passionate about this country" and interestingly noted that "he's treating everybody equal. Man or women. He could be tough on a woman. He could be tough on a man." This is particularly noteworthy, considering the fact that her new memoir revealed that a woman's right to choose is a topic on which she and Donald disagree. She wrote, "Restricting a woman's right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body." So, while Melania is revealing more and more about her relationship with Donald, it isn't exactly squashing rumors about why they're even together.