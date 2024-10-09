Melania's Cheeky Hint About Trump's Bedtime Garb Will Haunt Your Dreams

Former First Lady Melania Trump is known for remaining tight-lipped about pretty much everything. When she zipped her lips recently, however, it said quite a bit. Melania's memoir, "Melania," is officially out in the world, and as a result, we have been seeing a lot more of her than we typically do. On October 8, the day of her book release, Melania appeared on Fox News, and she had a very interesting answer to a question about her husband, Donald Trump's, preferred pajamas.

Advertisement

With just a month left until Election Day, it seems like second-time presidential hopeful Donald is always going and going. During Melania's appearance on "The Five," cohost Greg Gutfeld asked, "Does he ever sleep?" While asserting that Donald "does, of course," get some shuteye, Melania added that "he doesn't sleep much." The former First Lady was then hit with a surprising follow-up question: "Does he wear pajamas?" She replied with a simple "no" before smiling and laughing. Gutfeld followed up again, asking, "What does he wear when he sleeps, Melania?" She made a simple gesture indicating that her lips were sealed before breaking into another amused smile. Since Melania loves to keep things private, it's no surprise that she didn't want to reveal the truth about her hubby's PJ preferences. Yet, her bashfulness around the subject implies that whatever Donald wears to bed, it likely isn't much.

Advertisement