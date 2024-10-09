J.Lo's New Cynical Outlook On Love Proves Bennifer Was Never The Fairy Tale They Portrayed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have called it quits. When Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, it seemed to confirm that Bennifer was phony for longer than the world thought. Now, in an interview conducted by Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, Lopez possibly proved that her relationship with Affleck was more difficult than it looked. She talked about learning to be independent and pointed out how everyone deserves love, even if they are not perfect. "Somebody who truly loves you will help you heal those parts of yourself," Lopez said. "That's what I've learned about love, that it is a secure thing." She spoke more about her philosophy on love, and Glaser said, "Now, it sounds to me like you have a new bar for the next person that comes along."

"Here's the thing: There's no new bar because I'm not looking for anybody," Lopez replied. "How's that?" Lopez confirmed to Glaser that she'd never felt that way when single before and continued, "For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, 'I have to have that to be whole and happy.' And you don't." When Glaser expressed admiration for Lopez making that choice so soon, Lopez said with a laugh, "It only took 30 years."

It's unknown if Lopez saw the shady relationship advice from her ex-husband Ojani Noa, since he advised her to stay single, but it seems this is a decision she came to on her own.