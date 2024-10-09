J.Lo's New Cynical Outlook On Love Proves Bennifer Was Never The Fairy Tale They Portrayed
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have called it quits. When Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, it seemed to confirm that Bennifer was phony for longer than the world thought. Now, in an interview conducted by Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, Lopez possibly proved that her relationship with Affleck was more difficult than it looked. She talked about learning to be independent and pointed out how everyone deserves love, even if they are not perfect. "Somebody who truly loves you will help you heal those parts of yourself," Lopez said. "That's what I've learned about love, that it is a secure thing." She spoke more about her philosophy on love, and Glaser said, "Now, it sounds to me like you have a new bar for the next person that comes along."
"Here's the thing: There's no new bar because I'm not looking for anybody," Lopez replied. "How's that?" Lopez confirmed to Glaser that she'd never felt that way when single before and continued, "For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, 'I have to have that to be whole and happy.' And you don't." When Glaser expressed admiration for Lopez making that choice so soon, Lopez said with a laugh, "It only took 30 years."
It's unknown if Lopez saw the shady relationship advice from her ex-husband Ojani Noa, since he advised her to stay single, but it seems this is a decision she came to on her own.
Lopez has showed that she's entering a new era
While they were still together, there were hints that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were hamming things up for the cameras to paint their relationship in a better light than reality. In May 2024, Bennifer tried to squash split rumors with a move right out of Lopez's playbook. They were snapshotted in possibly staged photos looking rather chummy.
In August 2024 after the news of her divorce filing was announced, Lopez seemed fully ready to embrace the independence she later spoke about in Interview Magazine. Lopez shared an Instagram post captioned, "Oh, it was a summer." The photo dump included snapshots and quotes, such as, "Everything is unfolding in divine order," and a shirt that read, "She's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace."
Then, while at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, Lopez stepped out in a revenge dress that made a major statement. The dress was completely open down the sides, and although the couple's tattoo Lopez had to represent her relationship with Affleck should have been visible, it was nowhere to be seen. It seems J.Lo is officially in a new era.