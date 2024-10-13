Sofia Franklyn: Why She Left Call Her Daddy And What She Is Doing Today

Sofia Franklyn and Alex Cooper were brought into each other's lives by chance. During an interview (via YouTube), Franklyn said it all started when she got into an Uber pool and happened to mention to the girl in the car with her that she was looking for a new apartment. The rider knew Alex Cooper, who was also looking for a roommate, and suggested they meet. From there, their relationship was fast-tracked, going from strangers to roommates, friends, and business partners.

As Franklyn told it, "We meet up to go look at places. I never met her before, had no idea anything about her, and we signed a lease that day." Later, when the new roommates went to a bar, they started to see the natural banter they had and how entertaining it could be to others. "By the end of the night, we had a group of like 20, 30 people just like watching us talk," Franklyn said. That gave Cooper the idea that they should start a YouTube channel together.

They created the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in 2018, and later, signed with the media company Barstool Sports. A month into working at Barstool, the girls made a behind-the-scenes vlog together on YouTube, and Franklyn shared that the podcast was going great but that they were both such perfectionists that they often cried after recordings because they wanted to make it perfect.

