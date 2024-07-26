Call Her Daddy Host Alex Cooper & Her Gorgeous Transformation

It's not easy to make an impression as a podcaster these days, what with the inherent challenge of standing out from the zillions of podcasts available. Which is why one really has to hand it to "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper. Lauded by Rolling Stone as the Gen-Z version of legendary interviewer Barbara Walters, Cooper sits down with A-list stars and asks the questions her listeners would if they could. It's a strategy that has paid off handsomely, catapulting her into the upper echelons of the media business as she embarks on her ambitious quest to become a media mogul in her own right.

The popularity of "Call Her Daddy" cannot be underestimated. Not only does the podcast attract an average audience of 5 million listeners for each weekly episode, it's also become an important destination for musicians. According to Variety, recording artists who appear on "Call Her Daddy" regularly see huge increases in streaming numbers for their music; Anitta, for example, saw her streaming increase by 155% after her sit-down with Cooper, while singer and guitarist John Mayer's appearance on the podcast preceded a whopping 350% jump in his streaming numbers.

As her star continues to rise thanks to a high-profile gig covering the 2024 Paris Olympics, read on to learn all about "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper and her gorgeous transformation.

