Trump Dodges Uncomfortable Barron Question In Interview (Plug Your Ears, Melania)
Between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Melania Trump's newly released memoir "Melania," Barron Trump's name is coming up frequently during his parents' recent media appearances. In addition, since Barron recently started college at New York University, there's a lot of interest in what his life's like on campus. On October 9, 2024, during Donald's appearance on the comedy podcast "Flagrant," host Andrew Schultz made a brazen insinuation when he inquired about Barron's social life. "Barron is 18. He's handsome, he's tall, he's rich," Schultz began, setting up for his punchline. As Donald enthusiastically agreed, Schultz asked about how current policies might impact Barron. "He's unleashed in New York City. Are you sure you want to reverse Roe v. Wade now? I mean, maybe give him a few years, you know?" he asked.
In response, Trump joined in the laughter. Not surprisingly, he circumvented the part about Barron. On the subject of reproductive rights, Donald said, "I believe in exceptions and all of the different things," reiterating that he felt criteria should be set by individual states.
Despite Donald's pivot, based on previous incidents, it's likely Melania was displeased with this audacious inquiry. For instance, in April 2024, during Donald's criminal trial in Manhattan, the former president lamented the proceedings might prevent him from watching Barron graduate. "It caused a lot of coverage about that and it's just not something [Melania] would have liked," Stephanie Grisham, Melania's former friend and chief of staff, remarked to the Daily Mail. (On a side note, the Trumps did attend Barron's graduation and were surprisingly affectionate.)
Melania has experience guarding Barron Trump
Over the years, Melania Trump's gone to great lengths to defend Barron Trump from media intrusion. "A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics," Melania asserted in 2019 (via CNN). However, even though Barron's 18 now, his mom hasn't updated her strategy. For example, Melania canceled Baron's potential appearance at the Republican National Convention. "Melania will keep her hand on Barron's future just as much going forward," an unnamed source informed People in May 2024.
While Barron's NYU classmates have offered him spicy dating advice, it's likely he may not have much opportunity to put their suggestions into practice. In late August 2024, Melania indicated that she might be spending time in New York as well, which would make it easy for her to keep a close eye on Barron. Even so, Melania's indicated that Barron was the one who chose to stay at Trump Tower. "He wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," she explained to Fox News.
As far as public mentions of Barron, it appears that Melania is okay with them when she's the one controlling the narrative. In interviews, the former first lady has been providing positive updates about how Barron is adjusting to college. In addition, she showcased some childhood photos of him when she talked about being a mom in a promo video for her eponymous memoir.