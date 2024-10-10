Trump Dodges Uncomfortable Barron Question In Interview (Plug Your Ears, Melania)

Between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Melania Trump's newly released memoir "Melania," Barron Trump's name is coming up frequently during his parents' recent media appearances. In addition, since Barron recently started college at New York University, there's a lot of interest in what his life's like on campus. On October 9, 2024, during Donald's appearance on the comedy podcast "Flagrant," host Andrew Schultz made a brazen insinuation when he inquired about Barron's social life. "Barron is 18. He's handsome, he's tall, he's rich," Schultz began, setting up for his punchline. As Donald enthusiastically agreed, Schultz asked about how current policies might impact Barron. "He's unleashed in New York City. Are you sure you want to reverse Roe v. Wade now? I mean, maybe give him a few years, you know?" he asked.

In response, Trump joined in the laughter. Not surprisingly, he circumvented the part about Barron. On the subject of reproductive rights, Donald said, "I believe in exceptions and all of the different things," reiterating that he felt criteria should be set by individual states.

Despite Donald's pivot, based on previous incidents, it's likely Melania was displeased with this audacious inquiry. For instance, in April 2024, during Donald's criminal trial in Manhattan, the former president lamented the proceedings might prevent him from watching Barron graduate. "It caused a lot of coverage about that and it's just not something [Melania] would have liked," Stephanie Grisham, Melania's former friend and chief of staff, remarked to the Daily Mail. (On a side note, the Trumps did attend Barron's graduation and were surprisingly affectionate.)

