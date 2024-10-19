The Celebrity David Bromstad Would Love To Decorate For

Before becoming the beloved host of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad headlined his own design show titled "Color Splash." The series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, saw the Minnesota native utilizing color to reinvent boring and tired spaces with colorful and unique designs. Given that Bromstad worked as an artist before becoming HGTV famous, this approach to design made a lot of sense for the "Design Star" winner. Back in 2009, Bromstad dished about the celebrity that he'd love to decorate for, naming the Icelandic music star Bjork as his top choice.

"I like her because she's so crazy," he told The Ledger. "She has a great sense of style, and I am sure it would go into her home." Bjork, who rose to fame as the lead singer of The Sugarcubes in the '80s, is known for her incredible vocal range, diverse sound, and unique costumes. The singer-songwriter has also gone down in history as one of the worst-dressed celebrities in Oscars history, wearing an iconic swan dress in 2001. We're not sure if any HGTV guest stars have quite had the eclectic taste of Bjork, but Bromstad has opened up about what he likes best about working with clients.