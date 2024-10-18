David Bromstad & Ty Pennington Have One Major Thing In Common

David Bromstad and Ty Pennington are two completely unique HGTV personalities. The former is loved for his unique style and friendly personality, while the latter is known for his high energy and fun-loving nature. Even so, the two TV stars share a major commonality in their backgrounds, as they both studied art in college. In fact, neither Bromstad or Pennington planned to go into interior design or renovation shows, yet they've become pillars of the TV genre over the years.

While Pennington has reminisced about his "Trading Spaces" and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" days, his artistic background is something you might not have heard him talk about before. The Georgia native has had a lifelong relationship with carpentry, even building his own tree house at a young age, but he actually studied graphic design at the Art Institute of Atlanta. "I was dabbling in a lot of different careers, but I always wanted to be a fine artist," he told The Atlantic Journal Constitution.

Before becoming an HGTV star, Bromstad similarly pursued a career in art. "I dreamt of being a Disney animator," he told Tattoo Co., adding that he attended Ringling College of Art & Design in Florida. "I ended up majoring in illustration, where I could paint, draw, sculpt ... experiment with all types of art versus just one." While Bromstad and Pennington share an art background, their journeys to HGTV are all their own.

