Josh Elliott: 11 Facts About The Former GMA Host

For many years, Josh Elliott was a big deal in broadcast journalism and certainly in the world of sports journalism. But after a handful of job switches in a very short amount of time — a couple of which occurred alongside plenty of drama — Elliott pretty much dropped off the face of the Earth. Okay, that might be an overstatement, but the fact is that the journalist has not had a public-facing job since 2019. Elliott does not even have updated social media accounts, so beyond the slivers his wife Liz Cho puts out on her X, he is very much living off the (Instagram) grid. This is not necessarily a bad thing, however, as long as Elliott finds a quiet life with his family fulfilling.

Plenty of folks wonder what happened to the one-time media staple, and to examine that means to also trace the rest of Elliott's life leading up to his departure from the news business. Elliott grew up playing sports — water polo, basketball, swimming, even ballet at one point — but he did not always plan on a career in sports journalism. After graduating from the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a degree in English literature, Elliott worked in film and television production before deciding to go back to school to study journalism (he has a master's degree from Columbia). Elliott then had a string of good luck career-wise that eventually landed him on national television. Here are 11 facts about the former "GMA" host Josh Elliott.

