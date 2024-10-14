Trump Family's Birthday Wishes To Tiffany Spotlight Donald's Big Slip-Up
Donald Trump relationship with his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is nothing like the former president's relationship with her older half-sister, Ivanka Trump, by all accounts the apple of Donald's eye — which could be why a major "oops" moment happened. During a recent campaign stop, Donald accidentally shared with the world that Tiffany is pregnant with her first child with husband Michael Boulos. Tiffany hasn't even said anything on her social media accounts at the time of writing. Slip-ups happen but Donald didn't seem fazed by the admission whatsoever, and he continued speaking like he didn't just drop a major bombshell. Deciding when, where, and how to tell people you are pregnant is a very personal choice, and the opportunity was spoiled for Tiffany by her dad.
However, other family members seemingly respected Tiffany's privacy and never mentioned anything about a baby when they gave her birthday shout-outs. Ivanka wrote on Instagram, "Wishing my two amazing sisters the happiest of birthdays!" and posted a photo of her with Tiffany and their sister-in-law, Lara Trump, whose birthday is just one day before Tiffany's. Lara then used the photo Ivanka posted of the trio to wish Tiffany a happy birthday on her own Instagram Story.
Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, also omitted any baby announcement from her sweet Instagram birthday post. Part of her lengthy caption included, "I look forward to all the magic and miracles coming your way," which could hint at a little bundle of joy on the way but also could just be a general statement. Even Kimberly Guilfoyle didn't spill the beans about Tiffany's pregnancy, instead teasing, "We know you will have the best year ever!" on her Instagram Story.
This isn't the first time Donald has treated Tiffany like an afterthought
Donald Trump clearly plays favorites with his kids, and Tiffany Trump tends to get the short end of the stick. For example, when the controversial candidate went to Ohio in 2016 to discuss how he planned to improve things in the region, Donald gave his beloved daughters a shout-out onstage, stating, "Ivanka, who's working hard on infrastructure ... and Tiffany," followed by a lengthy pause (via YouTube). Oof. His omission of anything Tiffany was up to offered the audience a window into how the former "Apprentice" host feels about her.
Tiffany clearly loves her father, frequently sharing both throwbacks and more current snapshots of the two together on her Instagram account. In 2020, the proud daughter posted a sweet message to her dad in honor of Father's Day, gushing, "I love you and I'm so grateful for you! Thank you for your constant love, guidance and for always believing in me!" Tiffany included a carousel of photos, the first one being of Donald behind his presidential desk listening to her speaking to him. However, one person cheekily commented on the picture, "Looking at you like 'who is this again?'"
In another Father's Day tribute, Tiffany posted some childhood photos of her hugging her dad. While many comments were positive, some people suggested there was a disconnect between the former president and his youngest daughter. "He doesn't look like he likes her very much," one wrote, with another quipping, "He hates you too!"