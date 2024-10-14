Trump Family's Birthday Wishes To Tiffany Spotlight Donald's Big Slip-Up

Donald Trump relationship with his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is nothing like the former president's relationship with her older half-sister, Ivanka Trump, by all accounts the apple of Donald's eye — which could be why a major "oops" moment happened. During a recent campaign stop, Donald accidentally shared with the world that Tiffany is pregnant with her first child with husband Michael Boulos. Tiffany hasn't even said anything on her social media accounts at the time of writing. Slip-ups happen but Donald didn't seem fazed by the admission whatsoever, and he continued speaking like he didn't just drop a major bombshell. Deciding when, where, and how to tell people you are pregnant is a very personal choice, and the opportunity was spoiled for Tiffany by her dad.

Advertisement

However, other family members seemingly respected Tiffany's privacy and never mentioned anything about a baby when they gave her birthday shout-outs. Ivanka wrote on Instagram, "Wishing my two amazing sisters the happiest of birthdays!" and posted a photo of her with Tiffany and their sister-in-law, Lara Trump, whose birthday is just one day before Tiffany's. Lara then used the photo Ivanka posted of the trio to wish Tiffany a happy birthday on her own Instagram Story.

Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, also omitted any baby announcement from her sweet Instagram birthday post. Part of her lengthy caption included, "I look forward to all the magic and miracles coming your way," which could hint at a little bundle of joy on the way but also could just be a general statement. Even Kimberly Guilfoyle didn't spill the beans about Tiffany's pregnancy, instead teasing, "We know you will have the best year ever!" on her Instagram Story.

Advertisement