Princess Catharina-Amalia's Most Stunning Looks

Summer spritz seemed to be the dress code for this 2023 outing, as both Princess Catharina-Amalia and her mother were dressed in bright, fruity hues when they stepped out in the city of Rotterdam to celebrate King's Day — the Dutch version of the British royal family's Trooping the Colour.

The Netherlands' popular and progressive Queen Máxima shone in an asymmetrical lime green skirt and top combo, but it was her eldest daughter who pushed the envelope in her double-breasted suit jacket and sharp trousers in matching magenta. The princess sourced her suit from the designer Marina Rinaldi and paired the look with Gianvito Rossi "Gianvito 85" leather heels in pale pink. With the celebration taking place on April 27, 2023, Catharina-Amalia's color choice could have been a shoutout to her country's world-renowned tulip season, which also kicks off in the spring period between March and May. While this look may have been without any floral-like petals or ruffles, its subtle patriotism and clean-cut tailoring made it perfect for a celebration of the king's tenth year on the throne. Not to mention that forgoing a gown for this occasion truly cemented Catharina-Amalia's reputation as a forward-thinking royal dresser.

