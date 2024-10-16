Princess Catharina-Amalia's Most Stunning Looks
Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, aka the future Queen of the Netherlands, might fly under the royal radar, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been making big waves in the fashion world. This modern princess is more likely to be spotted rocking comfortable sneakers than a pair of pumps and also seems to prefer a boldly patterned trouser suit over a traditional gown. Hailing from the land of rainbow-colored tulip fields, progressive politics, and the famous painter known for his sunflowers and starry nights, Vincent van Gogh, is it any surprise that this Dutch blue blood has firecracker style?
Born in 2003, the eldest child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands officially joined the Council of State and its Advisory Division on her 18th birthday in 2021, signaling her foray into international politics and her debut on the world stage. Now that she has come of age, we can expect to see Princess Catharina-Amalia turn many more looks in the future, but in the meantime let's look back at this changemaker's most stunning looks yet.
Princess Catharina-Amalia rocked a hot pink power suit
Summer spritz seemed to be the dress code for this 2023 outing, as both Princess Catharina-Amalia and her mother were dressed in bright, fruity hues when they stepped out in the city of Rotterdam to celebrate King's Day — the Dutch version of the British royal family's Trooping the Colour.
The Netherlands' popular and progressive Queen Máxima shone in an asymmetrical lime green skirt and top combo, but it was her eldest daughter who pushed the envelope in her double-breasted suit jacket and sharp trousers in matching magenta. The princess sourced her suit from the designer Marina Rinaldi and paired the look with Gianvito Rossi "Gianvito 85" leather heels in pale pink. With the celebration taking place on April 27, 2023, Catharina-Amalia's color choice could have been a shoutout to her country's world-renowned tulip season, which also kicks off in the spring period between March and May. While this look may have been without any floral-like petals or ruffles, its subtle patriotism and clean-cut tailoring made it perfect for a celebration of the king's tenth year on the throne. Not to mention that forgoing a gown for this occasion truly cemented Catharina-Amalia's reputation as a forward-thinking royal dresser.
If you're interested in creating your own pink suit moment with an affordable dupe, check out Luvamia's 2 Piece Outfit in the color magenta.
In royal blue, Princess Catherina-Amalia looked fit to be queen
Princess Catharina-Amalia has come a long way since she was first declared the Princess of Orange mere months before she turned 10 years old, and this newfound maturity was on show for all to see when she walked the royal red carpet on September 19, 2023. The future queen attended the state opening of parliament wearing a royal blue wrap-style gown fit with monarchical sashes and a modest headpiece in a cappuccino brown.
Known as Prinsjesdag, aka Prince's Day, this event happens every third Tuesday in September and officially marks the beginning of the Dutch parliament proceedings for the year. When Catharina-Amalia ascends the throne as ruling monarch, she'll be expected to deliver a speech on this occasion every year. Had she turned up in a more girlish or flirtatious, onlookers might have questioned her ability to hold such authority, but this indigo number communicated the perfect amount of queenliness. With its Tyrian purple color and pleated bodice, we might even be included to dub this number the "Her Majesty" dress.
The Caribbean Islands brought out the princess' playful side
In the early months of 2023, Princess Catharina-Amalia joined her parents on a royal tour of the Dutch Caribbean Islands. This was not only an opportunity for the Dutch monarchs to be seen fitting their eldest for her royal training wheels, but it was also the princess' opportunity to share her playful fashion. Far away from the Northwestern European chill, Catharina-Amalia pulled more adventurous looks, like this 1970s-inspired number she paired with open-toed sandals and a classic black clutch.
While posing for photographs in Willemstad, Curaçao, the future queen was a groovy vision in green as she rocked a flowing maxi dress. Sparkling under the paparazzi's flash bulbs, onlookers could see every contour of the gown's nautical-inspired green shell designs. And with just a hint of skin visible through the gauze-like fabric, this number was ideal for both the Caribbean heat and the region's carnaval traditions.
Princess Catharina-Amalia nailed wedding guest fashion
Dressing for someone else's wedding can be a minefield, especially when it's as high profile an occasion as a royal Jordanian wedding. However, Princess Catharina-Amalia knocked it out of the park with this deep crimson look. With subtle beading along the bodice and trailing down the full skirt in tiger stripe-like patterns, this evening gown had just the right amount of flash befitting a royal without putting Catharina-Amalia in danger of upstaging the bride.
Between the desert-hot hue of her dress and the family heirloom tiara she paired it with, Catharina-Amalia perfectly blended Jordanian and Dutch cultures for this occasion. The Ruby Peacock Tiara, as it is known, was originally made in 1897 and has also graced the coiffed buns of both Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima, who was in attendance alongside her daughter at the wedding banquet in honor of Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah of Jordan and Princess Rajwa.
In matching family photos, Princess Catharina-Amalia stole the spotlight
In July 2020, the Dutch royal family chose a dreamy pale blue as the color scheme for their summer photo session. While Princess Catharina-Amalia's two younger sisters and mother turned out in their garden best, it was the eldest princess who stole the spotlight. Although she was only 17 years old, the teenage heiress looked like a natural in front of the camera in her sky blue shirt dress.
Paired with a simple necklace and an earthy brown waist belt, Catharina-Amalia's look was youthful yet elevated. While her younger sisters looked adorable, their outfits carried the sense of having just been thrown together last minute, perhaps in a rush to hurry out the door. The Princess of Orange, on the other hand, looked professionally styled and relaxed.
Princess Catharina-Amalia did Christmas in red
Is there any better place to be during the Christmas season than a cozy castle? We'd assume Princess Catharina-Amalia thinks not. In the days leading up to Christmas 2023, the future queen stunned in seasonal photos released by the Dutch royal family. The Princess of Orange took a bold swing with this monochromatic look, posing outside Palace Huis ten Bosch in a trousers and coat combo that could only have been inspired by a tall glass of mulled wine.
This cool, coordinated outfit helped carve out Catharina-Amalia's signature look in the public imagination — refined, yet relatable. With an eye-catching color and a slack silhouette, the royal's wintery ensemble struck the perfect balance between communicating regality and not being too flashy during the season of giving. As has become a trend with Catharina-Amalia, she topped it off with a pair of casual white sneakers, too.
She began her college girl era in style
Royal or not, starting college is a huge milestone. Every fall, millions of young girls around the globe set off on their first day of university, leaving behind friends, family, old haunts, and sometimes even old aesthetics. Princess Catharina-Amalia didn't stray too far from either of these, though. On September 5, 2022, she was photographed walking to her first day of classes at the University of Amsterdam.
Not only did the princess stay close to home, remaining in her nation's capital, but she also cemented her reputation for easy, breezy dressing with this impressive look. Catharina-Amalia began her college girl era wearing a calf-length cream coat paired with an oversized tote bag, matching wide-legged trousers, and her signature white kicks. Symbolizing a blank page and a new stage of life, Catharina-Amalia's muted look looked like it was ripped right out of a light academia mood board.
The princess spread her wings with a turquoise suit
While visiting an exhibition on the work and life of former Queen Juliana of the Netherlands, Princess Catharina-Amalia combined her love of exotic colors and modern silhouettes with this deep turquoise trouser suit. In addition to her crown, it seems the Princess of Orange also bears the title of trendsetter, as her two younger sisters — Princess Ariana and Princess Alexia — were also photographed with her sporting more muted versions of her pantsuit look.
Reminiscent of peacock feathers or a tropical flower, it was Catharina-Amalia's dark blue-green suit that won the day, though. Paired with a simple undershirt with a nude and purple striped pattern, a simple necklace, and nude pumps, the princess looked as if she could have been strutting into a courtroom to win the case of the century rather than attending a museum exhibition. Sleek, sharp, and confident, this business-ready style screams "modern royalty."
She was dripping in sapphire at a royal banquet
Princess Catharina-Amalia channeled a fellow royal when she donned this breathtaking silky blue number in September 2024, harkening back to when Princess Catherine of Wales' engagement dress and ring made sapphire tones all the rage. It seems the Dutch royal took the phrase "blue blood" literally for this evening, choosing to dress in midnight blue from head to toe for a Council of State gala at Palace Noordeinde in The Hague, Netherlands.
Cut into a loose mermaid silhouette, this gown clung to Catharina-Amalia's torso before fanning out around her knees, with deep blue fabric trailing behind her like liquid as she climbed out of her sleek black car. She accessorized with a diamond choker, dangling diamond earrings, and a jeweled blue clutch as well. To top it all off, the future queen wore her hair in a slicked-back bun, achieving the ultimate clean girl aesthetic.
She went retro during a state visit
With this look, Princess Catharina-Amalia proved why boho fashion will never go out of style. During a state visit with her parents to the historical center of Philipsburg in Saint Maarten, this free-spirited fashionista showed off her love of bold prints with a purple and pink floral dress and an array of vintage-inspired accessories. While the princess' casual sundress was adorable, her bright emerald bag and earthy gold earrings brought the whole ensemble together.
Unlike some of Catharina-Amalia's formal gowns, this 1970s-inspired street look made the future queen seem all the more relatable. With unique shapes and vibrant colors, this fit looked as if every piece had been meticulously curated from the royal's favorite thrift stores, rather than having been plucked off the runway by a professional stylist. And fitting for the Caribbean sun, Catharina-Amalia also donned a pair of black-out tortoiseshell sunglasses, completing her Farrah Fawcett throwback look.
She proved she's an autumn goddess
For many, fall time marks the beginning of a new school year. For the people of the Netherlands, however, autumn is Prinsjesdag season, when the parliamentary year begins and the royal family struts their stuff on the royal red carpet to celebrate. On September 17, 2024, Princess Catharina-Amalia rang in Prince's Day with this earthy cape gown.
With a unique keyhole cutout in the bodice, this forest green number was modest in hue but structurally unique. Even her cape wasn't the traditional off-the-shoulder sweep but came in the form of extra-long tails on her quarter-length sleeves. In addition to her traditional sash, Catharina-Amalia also paired her mossy gown with warm gold tones. Her Rond Carré clutch by Jacquemus sparkled in the autumn sunlight, while her strappy gold heels gave the royal some supermodel-like finesse. The princess topped her look off with a simple headband from Sohi Vilma that featured gold bobbles, looking fit for an autumn fairy.
The princess kept it easy and breezy abroad
Island life suits Princess Catharina-Amalia, as she stunned in a billowy, high-necked, ruffled gown during day 2 of the royal family's tour of the Dutch Caribbean. The princess was photographed with her father, King Willem-Alexander, visiting a cultural park in Kralendijk, Bonaire. As she stepped off the tour bus, the eldest daughter of the king cut a fresh and airy look in this sea breeze blue gown.
Catharina-Amalia perfectly balanced regal fashion with beach-appropriate wear, looking ready for a day of work shaded under Caribbean palm trees. Her dress featured balloon sleeves in a gauze-like fabric and featured light floral designs across the skirt. The relaxed royal paired this gown with nude pumps and a wicker-style handbag in a dark coffee color. Far from the fashionable coats and trousers she is known for wearing in her home nation, this look brought out Catharina-Amalia's tropical side.
Princess Catharina-Amalia rocked a pinstriped suit
Known for her trouser suit looks, Princess Catharina-Amalia hit it out of the park again with this pinstriped set. The future queen must have a color theorist on her styling team as the neutral colors of this ensemble fit right in with the bright decorations and floral arrangements that were dotted around the San Nicolas neighborhood of Aruba, which Catharina-Amalia and her parents were visiting as part of their Dutch Caribbean tour.
With a dark brown top poking out from the neck of this cream and brown striped suit, the princess was serving an Island Grind aesthetic with hues that seemed to be plucked right out of one of the Aruban company's bags of coffee beans. Her bright gold hoops completed the color harmony, while the fluffy, wicker-style handbag the princess toted under her arm added some necessary texture to the look. From the interesting pattern to the hues and the structure, Catharina-Amalia's suit ticked every box in the chic fashion handbook.
Princess Catharina-Amalia's stunned in a caped concert look
Rarely one for a midi dress, Princess Catharina-Amalia diversified her style portfolio with the midnight blue look she donned for the King's Day concert in April 2023. Celebrating the anniversary of the Dutch king's ascension to the throne, this year's jubilations took place in the city of Rotterdam. The nation's eldest princess was dressed perfectly for the occasion, looking like an old-school opera diva in her caped ensemble.
Catharina-Amalia's jewelry played the role of evening stars in her night sky-inspired gown, sparkling for the paparazzi's cameras. Her turquoise earrings and chunky hand ring have both been worn previously by her mother, Queen Máxima, and that the gold banded bracelet on her left hand bore an engraving of the name she goes by behind closed doors — "Amalia," according to The Court Jeweller. It seems that the princess not only came to slay, but she also came to celebrate her family and their loving nature.
She was a modern-day Cinderella at a birthday celebration
On October 15, 2023, Princess Catharina-Amalia had a night on the town that looked like something right out of "The Princess Diaries." The Dutch princess gave a modern twist on Cinderella's iconic pale blue gown as she attended a Gala Dinner in celebration of Prince Christian Of Denmark's 18th birthday. Her chiffon gown in a shocking Lapis lazuli shade stole the spotlight as the future queen partied away with an impressive coterie of fellow young royals.
Photographed next to the heir to the Belgian throne, Princess Elisabeth, Catharina-Amalia was a vibrant splash of blue against her fellow princess' silver-toned gown. The future queen went full maximalist with her dramatic cape, chunky sapphires, bejeweled clutch, and towering crown, which has been dubbed the Dutch Sapphire Necklace Tiara and reportedly once belonged to Catharina-Amalia's great-grandmother Queen Juliana. Her fashionista foremother can be seen wearing the now-tiara as a necklace in an iconic photograph snapped in 1937.
Want to recreate this look? Consider Newqinx's Elegant Blue Cloak Sleeve Pleated Hem Dress, which is arguably far less expensive than the gown donned by the Dutch princess.
She brightened up the Taste of Bonaire Festival
One of the highlights of Princess Catharina-Amalia's tour of the Dutch Caribbean islands was the Taste of Bonaire festival. The annual event celebrates the island municipality's unique food scene with local and international cuisine, and the royal came prepared for a treat. She looked beautiful in a billowy butter-hued gown paired with a smart white blazer.
With a tiered skirt and intricate white floral details, the blond royal was just as colorful as the fusion dishes that were surely on display throughout the night. Known for rocking jewel tones, especially dark blues, this vibrant yellow color was an unexpected move from Catharina-Amalia — but not an unwelcome one. Layering her colors, the princess matched her white jacket with dangly white diamond earrings and an oversized white clutch. With this summery color combo, we would not say no to more Barbie blonde-inspired looks from the Dutch princess.
The Aruba sun brought out her colorful side
Far from the icy blues and cold hues that one might expect from a royal who resides in Northwestern Europe, Princess Catharina-Amalia swerved left with this bright pear-colored silk top and other colorful accessories during her tour of Aruba in 2023. Putting her mother's uninspired pastel A-line dress to shame, the Princess of Orange took her title literally, adding a pair of large hoop earrings in tasteful tangerine to her ensemble.
With a simple pair of white trousers and a one-chain necklace, Catharina-Amalia allowed her more chromatic pieces to shine. After her host nation gifted the princess a bright ginger-hued bouquet, it seemed as if the universe had conspired to make citrus cocktail the theme for the future queen's aesthetic on this day. Her fit's movable, breathable quality could also serve as a model for other female royals, who are often seen traversing any weather and terrain with stuffy formal dresses. Catharina-Amalia proves you can dress comfortably without losing sparkle or noble finesse with this lime and tangerine duo.