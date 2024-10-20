What Parenthood Looks Like For Robert De Niro In His 80s
Robert De Niro has been gracing American screens since the 1960s, dating back to his first role, though uncredited, as "Client at the Diner" in "Three Rooms in Manhattan." Just shy of one decade later, only two years after his first major role as Vito Corleone in 1974's "The Godfather Part II," De Niro married Diahnne Abbott and became a father for the first time. In 1976, he adopted Drena De Niro, Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship. That same year, Robert also welcomed his eldest biological child, Raphael De Niro. His brood has only continued to grow: As of 2024, Robert De Niro is a father of seven.
After Robert and Abbott split, he moved on with model Toukie Smith. They welcomed twin sons Aaron Kendrick De Niro and Julian Henry De Niro via surrogate in 1995. In 1998, Robert and his second wife, actor Grace Hightower, had son Elliot De Niro; their daughter Helen De Niro was born via surrogate in 2011. In 2023, Robert and girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed a daughter named Gia Chen-De Niro.
The history-making Oscar winner has played many-a father on the big screen, including Vito Corleone and Jack Byrnes from the "Meet the Parents" franchise. While welcoming a seventh child in your late 70s might sound like something out of a movie, it's Robert's real life. Here's what he's said about having a baby at this stage of life.
Robert De Niro has gained 'awareness of certain things'
On August 17, 2024, Robert De Niro celebrated his 81st birthday — and a few months before that, he celebrated his seventh child's 1st birthday. Needless to say, he's had a lot of parenting experience under his belt. On a 2023 episode of "Today," he acknowledged that he's evolved as a father over the years. "When you're older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can't avoid learning certain things," he said.
De Niro has also suggested that he isn't as hands-on as he might've once been. As he told The Guardian in 2023, "I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important." That said, he still has a lot of enthusiasm. When asked what he enjoys about fatherhood, he said, "All of it! With a baby it's different to with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different."
The legendary actor is a great many things, but when asked if he believes he's a good dad, he stays humble. "I'm trying my best," he said on a 2024 episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" (via People). "I'm going to put on my gravestone, 'I tried my best.'" Modesty aside, it's clear he enjoys raising his children and grandchildren even as an octogenarian.