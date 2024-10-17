Candace Cameron Bure's Kids Grew Up To Be Stunning

Born August 15, 1998, Natasha Valerievna Bure is Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure's oldest child. Amongst her siblings, she's the only one to have followed in her mother's acting footsteps. Instead of keeping her away from show business, Candace seemingly embraced it from an early age. As a child, Natasha would get her start in acting through commercials. This feat appeared successful as Natasha starred in a commercial for the children's pet toy, Whimzy Pets.

Natasha eventually transition from commercials to the big screen. By 2011, she'd be an extra for "Make It or Break It" and "The Heart of Christmas." After sharing the screen with her mother in "Switched for Christmas," Natasha began to find regular work for herself each year, starring in projects like "Faith, Hope & Love," "Home Sweet Home," and "Christmas for the Ages." Despite several people assuming her success in the entertainment industry was only possible due to her mother's influence, Natasha told Today in 2022 that she worked for each opportunity she gained throughout her time as an actor. "A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it's from her, or it's given to me, or it's handed to me, and it's honestly quite literally the opposite," she stated. "I work hard for everything that I do, and I'm out here like everyone else, just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true."

