Candace Cameron Bure's Kids Grew Up To Be Stunning
The late '80s saw the birth of "Full House," a well-renowned sitcom that would be celebrated years after its conception. Throughout its lengthy eight-season run, we'd be introduced to iconic performances such as John Stamos' depiction of Uncle Jesse and the Olsen twins' portrayal of Michelle Tanner. One notable face would be Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner, who'd not only remain in the public eye thanks to her inclusion in the show's sequel "Fuller House," but also due to her admirable dedication to motherhood.
In 1996, Candace married former professional ice hockey player Valeri Bure. After marrying, the pair welcomed three children into the world: Natasha, Lev, and Maksim Bure. Since then, motherhood has been Candace's main job outside of acting, which she further expressed during a 2016 interview with L.A. Parent. "Being a mom is my biggest priority," she stated. "I hope my kids would say that I'm a loving mom. ... My goal as a parent is not to make my kids happy, but to guide them to be respectful, curious, responsible, resilient, kind, giving, and thoughtful adults." Given each of their respected accolades ranging from feats in the entertainment industry to athletics, it appears that Candace has succeeded in motherhood. Here is everything you need to know about Natasha, Lev, and Maksim Bure.
Natasha Bure's acting journey started early on
Born August 15, 1998, Natasha Valerievna Bure is Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure's oldest child. Amongst her siblings, she's the only one to have followed in her mother's acting footsteps. Instead of keeping her away from show business, Candace seemingly embraced it from an early age. As a child, Natasha would get her start in acting through commercials. This feat appeared successful as Natasha starred in a commercial for the children's pet toy, Whimzy Pets.
Natasha eventually transition from commercials to the big screen. By 2011, she'd be an extra for "Make It or Break It" and "The Heart of Christmas." After sharing the screen with her mother in "Switched for Christmas," Natasha began to find regular work for herself each year, starring in projects like "Faith, Hope & Love," "Home Sweet Home," and "Christmas for the Ages." Despite several people assuming her success in the entertainment industry was only possible due to her mother's influence, Natasha told Today in 2022 that she worked for each opportunity she gained throughout her time as an actor. "A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it's from her, or it's given to me, or it's handed to me, and it's honestly quite literally the opposite," she stated. "I work hard for everything that I do, and I'm out here like everyone else, just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true."
Natasha Bure auditioned for The Voice in 2016
Not only is Natasha Bure a talented actor, but she is also a well-versed singer. In 2016, Natasha auditioned for "The Voice" and grabbed the attention of former judge Adam Levine with her rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." With her family watching, Natasha earned praise from fellow judges Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, and Alicia Keys. As her appearance sparked public attention, Natasha told Entertainment Tonight how the audition came to be. "I had gotten an email a couple months before blind auditions happened and I was not interested ... but my mom and my dad, and my grandparents were always like, 'You should try out. You know, it'd be so much fun,'" she recalled.
After joining Levine's group of singers, Natasha was eliminated during the battle rounds. Years later, it appears that Natasha grew highly critical of her performance on the show. During her 2024 appearance on Bradley Steven Perry and Jake Short's "The Sit and Chat" podcast, Natasha expressed how mortified she was by how she sang during her audition. "I have nightmares about it," she said. "I hated it. ... Adam Levine turned within the first maybe 10 seconds of me singing, and then the rest of the song, I mean, I could not have sounded worse."
Natasha Bure published a book in 2017
Natasha Bure never stuck to one interest for too long. After graduating high school, she decided not to attend college. With an acting career in the works — as well as appearing as a contestant on "The Voice" — Natasha saw this time as an opportunity to accomplish another childhood dream of hers.
Along with becoming an actor, Natasha always aspired to write her own book. In 2017, that dream became a reality when she published "Let's Be Real: Living Life As An Open And Honest You." As the title suggests, the book covered topics regarding the transition from a teenager to a young adult. During an interview with Justine Magazine, Natasha cited her experience as the true inspiration for her book. "I wanted to tell girls what it's like to be a real teenager and sometimes I feel like people can be embarrassed with facing problems because everyone wants to seem like they kind of have their life together. ... So, I really wanted to bring those topics to the surface, tell personal stories from my life, things that I've overcome, and teachable moments that I feel like would be good for young girls to read," she expressed. "I just think it's really important."
Natasha Bure partnered with her mother to create an accessory line
From acting to being an online personality, Natasha Bure has always been one to conquer venture after venture without the help of her notable parents. In some cases, however, Natasha doesn't mind joining her family for certain projects, ranging from Q&A videos to full-blown movies. This led to a collab in 2020, when Natasha and her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, set out to design an accessory line together.
As part of 31 Bits' "Designers & Inspirers" collection, the pair collaborated with the fashion line to support their charity program dedicated to aiding women in Uganda. The collection saw Natasha and Candace showcase subtle rose gold necklaces that appeared in two different lengths. Candace told People that their goal was to "make pieces you could wear together or separately." Natasha also chimed in to express how grateful she was to have designed those pieces with her mother. "This project is super awesome. Being able to create pieces of jewelry with my mom is a dream. Who gets to do that?!" she exclaimed. "I'm so excited for this opportunity to do so. 31 Bits has been one of my favorite places to get my jewelry from ever since my mom got her first piece. I'm more than excited to be collaborating."
Natasha Bure began dating a former Disney star in 2024
As a public figure, Natasha Bure kept a tight lid on certain aspects of her personal life. Of course, this included her past relationships. Though she'd briefly touch on details of this through Q&A videos, we never got a full glimpse of her love life until 2024. Shortly after appearing on "Good Luck Charlie" star Bradley Steven Perry's YouTube channel, the two took the internet by storm when it was revealed on Instagram that they were in a relationship.
Following this announcement, Natasha appeared on Perry's "The Sit and Chat" podcast to explain how their relationship came to be. Due to them being in show business, the two crossed paths around 2022 and reconnected after Perry experienced a severe car accident in December 2023. After updating his fans on his condition on his Instagram, Natasha replied to one of his stories. "So, I responded and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, are you okay?' and then he responded, 'Well, I've been a lot better Natasha,'" she recalled. Given his sarcastic response, Natasha decided to not reply to his message. By January, Perry reached out to Natasha through a few of her Instagram stories, which eventually blossomed into a relationship.
Lev Bure graduated college in 2022
On February 20, 2000, Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure welcomed their second child, Lev Valerievich Bure, into their family. Aside from appearing on his sister's YouTube channel, Lev's exposure to the public was generally limited to special occasions, which we saw in 2018 when Candace took to Instagram to announce that he had graduated high school.
After graduating with honors, Lev wasted no time traversing through college. In 2019, he attended Liberty University. As a college student, he'd split his time between studying and helping out at his parent's wine business, Bure Family Wines. By 2022, Lev graduated from Liberty University with a bachelor's degree in Biblical and Theological Studies as well as an associate degree in business. Similar to his high school graduation, Candace shared the monumental moment with her followers on Instagram. "I'm so proud of our son Lev who graduated University today with a 4.0 and a B.S. degree in Biblical and Theological Studies," she wrote. "All while maintaining a full-time job over the entirety of his studies. We can't wait to see where God leads him next."
Lev Bure got married to Elliott Dunham in 2024
One thing that seamlessly slipped into the public eye was Lev Bure's relationships. We'd see an example of this in 2018 when Candace Cameron Bure shared photos of him and his prom date — who was also his girlfriend at the time — on Instagram. Fans were quick to notice that his date was none other than Bella Robertson from "Duck Dynasty." Eventually, the pair split and Lev would start dating Taylor Hutchison, with whom he was engaged. After the couple called off their engagement, Lev began seeing Elliott Dunham. Their connection appeared to be strong, and in 2023, Candace told Us Weekly that Lev and Dunham were engaged.
In January 2024, the two finally tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony. With both of their families in attendance, the event appeared to be a success as Candace took to Instagram to celebrate the momentous occasion. Paired with photos of the wedding, Candace penned a lengthy caption congratulating the two on a beautiful wedding. "I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure," she wrote. "Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. ... What a glorious day! This mama is over the moon happy! Congratulations to Lev and Elliott Bure!"
Thanks to his mother, Maksim Bure's experience making friends in middle school was easy
On January 20, 2002, Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure introduced their youngest child, Maksim Valerievich Bure. Given his private upbringing, Maksim's perception of his mother was seemingly different from the general public. Interestingly enough, Maksim didn't realize how popular Candace was until middle school.
In 2014, Candace and "Full House" co-star Andrea Barber sat with Us Weekly to speak about life after their time on the notable sitcom. Through this, Andrea spoke candidly about her children's interest in the show. Candace would add to this by sharing a story about how her portrayal of D.J. Tanner helped Maksim make friends in middle school. "My youngest Maks started middle school this year, and first couple of weeks, I would ask him every day after school, 'How was it?' and he's like, 'Eh, I don't really have any friends,'" she recalled. "And then one day he came in the car, and I said, 'How was your day today?' and he was like, 'It was great!' and I said, 'Why? What happened?' and he goes, 'Everybody found out you're my mom, and you're D.J. on 'Full House,' and now everybody wants to be my friend.'"
Maksim Bure was invited to give his testimony on his mother's podcast
For the most part, Maksim Bure seemingly prefers to stay away from the limelight. As a thriving college student with a plethora of followers on Instagram, Maksim has yet to follow his sister and his mother into the world of content creation. He did, however, take part in Candace Cameron Bure's podcast to discuss various aspects of his seemingly private life.
On September 24, 2024, Candace took to Instagram to promote an episode of "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," where she sat with Maksim, Dr. Josh, and Christi Straub. Due to growing up in a religious household, Maksim spent most of the episode sharing his journey through faith and the trivial thoughts he'd have about life growing up. Everything from his early difficulties making friends in school to his apprehension about religion was discussed, which made for a heartwarming episode. In light of his appearance, Candace praised her son's vulnerability on Instagram, stating, "Every person's testimony is beautifully unique."
Candace Cameron Bure's kids spent most of their childhoods out of the spotlight
Though it may seem farfetched given not only Candace Cameron Bure's acting career but Valeri Bure's history in sports, Natasha, Lev, and Maksim Bure grew up with family values that preceded the need for public attention. Speaking about their family dynamic to People when her kids were young, Candace stated that they're a tight-knit family. "My time is so short with them and I know that when they start driving, it will start to change. But for now, I keep them close," she said.
Natasha would double down on this aspect of their childhood during an appearance on "Happy and Healthy with Jeanine Amapola" in 2024. After being asked how her mother's fame impacted her childhood, Natasha suggested that she and her siblings were relatively shielded from the public eye at an early age. "I think my parents kept us very — I wouldn't say sheltered — but they kept us in a very tight-knit group," she explained. "So, we always did things together. ... Our whole life really was just wake up, work, workout, school, and then our hobbies or extracurriculars that we did, but we didn't spend a lot of time out. You know, like in the spotlight."
Candace Cameron Bure's children all excelled in sports
Since they are children of an accomplished actor and well-seasoned athlete, it's expected for Natasha, Lev, and Maksim Bure to grow an interest in their parent's respective professions. This appeared to be the case for the trio as they all grew up excelling in sports like their father, Valeri Bure. During her appearance on "Happy and Healthy with Jeanine Amapola," Natasha revealed that she was invested in tennis at an early age. "I played competitive tennis until I was like 17 which was so fun," she explained.
While Natasha conquered the tennis courts, Lev — like his father — conquered the icing rinks playing ice hockey for the Odessa Jackalopes. Lev spoke about this briefly in a 2020 video on Natasha's YouTube channel, where they played a game testing who knew the other best. In it, he mentioned that he finished his NAPHL season averaging close to a point per game. Maksim also played ice hockey throughout high school. He'd even take it one step further and compete at the collegiate level for Liberty University. On September 13, 2021, Maksim took to Instagram to celebrate his first year playing for the university. Paired with photos of him and his teammates, Maksim wrote the caption, "The boys are buzzing. Year 1."
Natasha, Lev, and Maksim Bure are heavily religious
As a well-known figure, Candace Cameron Bure frequently uses her platform to spread her dedication to Christianity. In doing so, Candace has also encouraged her children Natasha, Lev, and Maksim Bure to follow suit as well. When discussing her family dynamics in a 2023 interview with the Christian Post, Candace spoke about raising her three children with these religious principles in mind. "I trained my kids up with biblical values, and the Bible is where we started and what we continue to read today. ... I believe in intentional parenting," she said. "We taught out of the Bible, and I'm grateful to see that I have adult children today who are all following that road and that path, loving the Lord."
As a result, all three of her children are heavily invested in their relationship with God. So much so that in 2022, Natasha got baptized, which made her the last of the three to do so. Held by Shepherd Church, Candace took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. "As a mama, there's nothing that tops this day. Nothing!" she wrote. "My three adult children have now all professed their faith, love, service, and devotion to Jesus Christ; Lord of Lords, King of Kings, Savior of the world."