Tragic Details About Lionel Richie's Daughter Nicole

Growing up in Los Angeles as the daughter of an extremely famous musician, Nicole Richie found herself a hard-partying teenager who was around all sorts of temptation. "I got so much so fast that nothing really excited me anymore," she told Diane Sawyer in an interview that aired on "20/20" (via People). "I kind of took matters into my own hands and was creating drama in a very dangerous way. I think I was just bored, and I had seen everything — especially when you're young, you just want more." For Richie, that meant dabbling in illegal substances. First came cocaine, and then heroin. "I, again, made the decision for myself, this is something I have to do. I have to get off drugs. This isn't the life ... this was heroin," she reflected.

Advertisement

Richie went to rehab for heroin addiction in 2003. Thankfully, it seems to have gone well, and she has been sober from drugs since. In an interview with Vanity Fair about turning her life around, Richie described just how bad things had gotten. "There were points when my mom would come home and scream at me about something, and I literally didn't care about anything," she said. "It was like watching a really dramatic movie with the volume turned down. I thought I was getting away with everything."

She wasn't, though, and rehab helped her reconsider. "I want to be able to take whatever comes to me and not physically break down every time hard things come my way," she mused, "because hard things are always going to come my way."

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).