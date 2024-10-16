Malia Obama's Twist On Taylor Swift Denim Outfit Just Dethroned Miss Americana's Sexy Look
Former first daughter Malia Obama has had quite the style transformation since leaving the White House, with the all-denim outfit she sported at a Los Angeles event being another installment in her fashion journey. The Harvard graduate was spotted wearing a corset-like denim top and a raw-edged skirt of a slightly darker color while at the Spotify-hosted afterparty for Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's Sweat tour in October 2024. Malia accessorized with a slouchy black jacket, silver jewelry, and a grommet-strapped bag while her hair was pulled back in a loose ponytail.
Malia Obama at the Spotify 'SWEAT' tour after-party in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/HtWVAzggUa
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2024
The fashionable ensemble put us in mind of the scandalous outfit Taylor Swift wore to the first Kansas City Chiefs game of the football season. The pop singer similarly sported corseted denim, pairing her slightly cropped top with denim shorts and thigh-high boots. The 'fit garnered mixed responses, landing on the list of Swift's best and worst game-day outfits, but we're obsessed with Malia's late-night look. It's unclear if the Obama daughter was directly inspired by Swift's recent ensemble, but we love to see her experimenting with her style.
Malia had another notable style moment
While Malia Obama stunned in her all-denim outfit during a night out in Los Angeles, the Illinois native had another major style moment in early September. Malia made a surprise red-carpet appearance at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, where she showed her debut short film "The Heart" and accepted the Young Spirit award. The aspiring filmmaker wore a daring Vivienne Westwood dress made of mismatched plaid that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and an artfully cut skirt.
"It's cool," she told Paris Match about her dress. "I don't know as much about fashion, but I'm happy to be wearing it" (per People). Malia follows in the footsteps of several celebs who have rocked plaid this season, with Jenna Ortega wearing a Winona Ryder-honoring green plaid skirt and a daring red dress during her "Beetlejuice 2" press tour. Teyana Taylor wore a beautifully sheer plaid gown from Acne Studios during a July event, while Taylor Swift sported a divisive yellow plaid outfit for the MTV Video Music Awards. Wherever Malia is pulling her fashion inspiration, she sure is making it work.