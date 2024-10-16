Malia Obama's Twist On Taylor Swift Denim Outfit Just Dethroned Miss Americana's Sexy Look

While Malia Obama stunned in her all-denim outfit during a night out in Los Angeles, the Illinois native had another major style moment in early September. Malia made a surprise red-carpet appearance at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, where she showed her debut short film "The Heart" and accepted the Young Spirit award. The aspiring filmmaker wore a daring Vivienne Westwood dress made of mismatched plaid that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and an artfully cut skirt.

Advertisement

"It's cool," she told Paris Match about her dress. "I don't know as much about fashion, but I'm happy to be wearing it" (per People). Malia follows in the footsteps of several celebs who have rocked plaid this season, with Jenna Ortega wearing a Winona Ryder-honoring green plaid skirt and a daring red dress during her "Beetlejuice 2" press tour. Teyana Taylor wore a beautifully sheer plaid gown from Acne Studios during a July event, while Taylor Swift sported a divisive yellow plaid outfit for the MTV Video Music Awards. Wherever Malia is pulling her fashion inspiration, she sure is making it work.