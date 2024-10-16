JD Vance Accidentally Exposes Melania Trump's True Thoughts On Politics In Town Hall Speech

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance has embarrassed himself more than once during the 2024 election season. JD dodging a question about Trump in a CNN interview by faking technical difficulties was one of the most cringe-worthy moments, but the politician has also put his foot in his mouth during speaking engagements. He may have even exposed Melania Trump's true feelings on politics.

In a "Fox & Friends" interview from September 2024, Melania spoke about her husband Donald Trump's political career. Regarding his third run for office, Melania said, "I support him. I know how passionate he is to make America great again." At an October 2024 town hall, JD told an anecdote about Donald meeting his wife Usha Vance, which seemed to contradict that answer from Melania.

Per Newsweek, JD said that Donald asked Usha for her take on JD's political career. "If anybody knows my wife, it's like the perfect Usha answer — it's a very diplomatic answer," JD said. "It's like: 'Well sir, my husband really loves public service, we love the state of Ohio and I'm just really thrilled to be able to help him out where I can.' And Trump looks at her, goes: 'Yeah my wife hates it too.'"

