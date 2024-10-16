JD Vance Accidentally Exposes Melania Trump's True Thoughts On Politics In Town Hall Speech
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance has embarrassed himself more than once during the 2024 election season. JD dodging a question about Trump in a CNN interview by faking technical difficulties was one of the most cringe-worthy moments, but the politician has also put his foot in his mouth during speaking engagements. He may have even exposed Melania Trump's true feelings on politics.
In a "Fox & Friends" interview from September 2024, Melania spoke about her husband Donald Trump's political career. Regarding his third run for office, Melania said, "I support him. I know how passionate he is to make America great again." At an October 2024 town hall, JD told an anecdote about Donald meeting his wife Usha Vance, which seemed to contradict that answer from Melania.
Per Newsweek, JD said that Donald asked Usha for her take on JD's political career. "If anybody knows my wife, it's like the perfect Usha answer — it's a very diplomatic answer," JD said. "It's like: 'Well sir, my husband really loves public service, we love the state of Ohio and I'm just really thrilled to be able to help him out where I can.' And Trump looks at her, goes: 'Yeah my wife hates it too.'"
JD Vance has also remarked on Melania Trump's abortion views
A major part of Melania Trump's "Fox & Friends" interview was discussions around her memoir, also titled "Melania." The book revealed a huge divide between Melania and Donald Trump, since in it Melania revealed that she was pro-choice. In an exclusive excerpt shared by The Guardian prior to the publication of "Melania," the former first lady wrote, "It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government."
Melania also explained that she has felt that way for a long time, saying later in the excerpt, "Restricting a woman's right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life."
While speaking to the media after Melania's stance on abortion was revealed, JD Vance skirted around blatantly disagreeing by saying the Republican's campaign was prioritizing other issues. Vance also complimented Melania's intelligence and continued, "I think she's going to express her views. She's entitled to do it, but it doesn't change how I talk about this issue or how the campaign talks about the issue" (via Newsweek). Vance's diplomatic answer was surprisingly unlike his many awkward moments caught on camera.