What You Never Knew About Julia Stiles & Heath Ledger In 10 Things I Hate About You

The cast of 1999's "10 Things I Hate About You" was certainly stacked, and at the center of the ensemble were two young actors who wasted no time in winning over audiences. Julia Stiles was just 17 years old when she won the role of Kat Stratford in the rom-com based on William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," and Australian actor Heath Ledger was 19 when he was picked to play bad boy Patrick Verona.

Of course, this was only the start of their huge careers. Stiles would go on to star in hits like "Save the Last Dance" and "The Bourne Identity" movies. Ledger drew praise for his work in films like "Lords of Dogtown," "Brokeback Mountain," and "The Dark Knight." His performance in the latter earned him a posthumous Oscar.

But before all of that, Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger would become household names thanks to one of the all-time great romantic comedies — and their undeniable chemistry certainly didn't hold them back. By all accounts, the two had an incredible connection both on and off the screen. When asked about what it was like working with her late co-star in a 2014 chat with Us Weekly, Stiles had nothing but love for Ledger. "Amazing, amazing he was so nice," she said. "He was such a force; he was...even at that age a very very powerful, lovely human being." What's more, Ledger happened to be Stiles' first on-screen kiss.

