Alina Habba's Reaction To First Trump Assassination Attempt Was More Emotional Than Melania's

The first assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life stopped many people in their tracks, but perhaps no one was more shaken up than his legal advisor, Alina Habba. Known for her fierce loyalty to the former president, Habba's response to the news was filled with raw emotion, in stark contrast to Melania Trump's reaction.

The assassination attempt occurred in July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania, and no doubt sent shockwaves through Trump's inner circle. Habba recently revealed at an event in Oklahoma that she was extremely upset, explaining, " ... he's my friend, and I was devastated, and he's a human being and I think America forgets that these are human beings." (via Newsweek). A few days later, she gave an impassioned speech about Trump at the Republican National Convention, where she praised Trump's influence on her family and life.

Habba's reaction reveals her intense loyalty to Trump, a bond that seems to go beyond the duties of a legal advisor. In contrast, Melania's more reserved response raised eyebrows, prompting an interesting question: Why did Trump's legal advisor appear more emotionally affected than his own wife?

