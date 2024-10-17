Alina Habba's Reaction To First Trump Assassination Attempt Was More Emotional Than Melania's
The first assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life stopped many people in their tracks, but perhaps no one was more shaken up than his legal advisor, Alina Habba. Known for her fierce loyalty to the former president, Habba's response to the news was filled with raw emotion, in stark contrast to Melania Trump's reaction.
The assassination attempt occurred in July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania, and no doubt sent shockwaves through Trump's inner circle. Habba recently revealed at an event in Oklahoma that she was extremely upset, explaining, " ... he's my friend, and I was devastated, and he's a human being and I think America forgets that these are human beings." (via Newsweek). A few days later, she gave an impassioned speech about Trump at the Republican National Convention, where she praised Trump's influence on her family and life.
Habba's reaction reveals her intense loyalty to Trump, a bond that seems to go beyond the duties of a legal advisor. In contrast, Melania's more reserved response raised eyebrows, prompting an interesting question: Why did Trump's legal advisor appear more emotionally affected than his own wife?
Melania's response has been more calculated
While Alina Habba's response was emotional, Melania Trump's approach to the Butler assassination attempt has been far more calculated. A day after the incident, she released a written statement via X, formerly known as Twitter, condemning the attack on Donald Trump. In her message, she emphasized the importance of unity in the aftermath of the attack, steering away from any personal expression of her feelings.
During the RNC, the former first lady appeared by Trump's side during his acceptance speech. However, unlike Habba's tearful display, Melania remained composed throughout. Her lack of public support for the president during his trials and tribulations has prompted many to wonder if their marriage is on the rocks.
More recently, in September 2024, Melania shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, questioning the official narrative of the assassination attempt. In the video, she criticized law enforcement and suggested "there is more to this story," adding that "we need to uncover the truth." Interestingly, the video was posted as promotional material for her recently released memoir. The timing suggests a calculated move to promote her book rather than a genuine emotional response. This approach has drawn attention to the stark contrast between Melania's reserved demeanor and Habba's passionate outcry.