Tragic Details About Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar's seemingly led a charmed life. As a kid, her acting prowess impressed "The Wonder Years" production team so much that they decided to make her one of the show's stars. After McKellar took a break from acting to go to college, her passion for math has led her to write 11 books for audiences of all ages ranging from kids to adults. McKellar's love of acting led her to return to this profession as an adult. She starred in 16 Hallmark movies before she began appearing in films with Great American Family.

McKellar's had her share of hardship, too. While her career transitions might look easy in hindsight, they were fraught in the moment. In April 2022, McKellar posted a throwback photo from the end of "The Wonder Years." "She'll worry that her best days are behind her," McKellar wrote about her early 1990s self on Instagram. "There will be challenges and heartache in life."

During McKellar's first year at UCLA, she was constantly being identified by her portrayal of Winnie Cooper. Rather than seeming like a compliment, it impacted McKellar's self-esteem. "You're left with this big gaping hole: 'Wait, wait, wait, do I matter anymore? Where does my value come from?'" McKellar later recalled to Fox News Digital. Luckily, she was able to work through the uncertainty and find meaning through her math studies. This wasn't the first or last time that McKellar dealt with difficulty and loss in her life, either.

