Tragic Details About Danica McKellar
Danica McKellar's seemingly led a charmed life. As a kid, her acting prowess impressed "The Wonder Years" production team so much that they decided to make her one of the show's stars. After McKellar took a break from acting to go to college, her passion for math has led her to write 11 books for audiences of all ages ranging from kids to adults. McKellar's love of acting led her to return to this profession as an adult. She starred in 16 Hallmark movies before she began appearing in films with Great American Family.
McKellar's had her share of hardship, too. While her career transitions might look easy in hindsight, they were fraught in the moment. In April 2022, McKellar posted a throwback photo from the end of "The Wonder Years." "She'll worry that her best days are behind her," McKellar wrote about her early 1990s self on Instagram. "There will be challenges and heartache in life."
During McKellar's first year at UCLA, she was constantly being identified by her portrayal of Winnie Cooper. Rather than seeming like a compliment, it impacted McKellar's self-esteem. "You're left with this big gaping hole: 'Wait, wait, wait, do I matter anymore? Where does my value come from?'" McKellar later recalled to Fox News Digital. Luckily, she was able to work through the uncertainty and find meaning through her math studies. This wasn't the first or last time that McKellar dealt with difficulty and loss in her life, either.
McKellar went through an emotional divorce
Danica McKellar and Mike Verta were married just over three years when they began divorce proceedings in 2012. While the couple worked together to get through the legal process, there was a lot of emotional upheaval. "The end of a marriage has got to be one of the saddest events," McKellar wrote on her website at the time (via Daily Mail). "I've heard that the pain is second only to an actual death in the family." McKellar depended on her close relationship with her mom to help her get through the challenging experience.
At the time, McKellar and Verta's son, Draco, was a baby, and they reportedly opted to share custody. From the start, they put Draco's needs first. This attitude proved a successful way for McKellar and Verta to navigate divorce and co-parent their son. They even split the responsibilities for homeschooling Draco. "His dad is a fantastic father," McKellar informed Closer in 2019. "We get along great, much better than we did before."
In 2013, McKellar met Scott Sveslosky. "I was just focusing on being a good mom . . . and here comes along this dream man," McKellar explained to Route Magazine. Like McKellar, Sveslosky had been married before and had a son. Her split with Verta also gave McKellar a different mindset when she and Sveslosky married. "Part of the reason why I'm so good at being able to appreciate [Sveslosky] is because I have been divorced," she explained to Country Living.
McKellar didn't get to see her dad much after her parents divorced
Danica McKellar's personal experience with divorce goes back to when she was seven. The dissolution of her parents' marriage resulted in a geographic separation for her family, changing how she spent time with her father. "We moved to Los Angeles and only saw him two weekends a month," McKellar explained on Facebook. The actor noted that she went through a rough patch in the years that followed. "I started to worry about *everything*... my grades, my parents' divorce, you name it," she admitted on Instagram. Looking back, McKellar longed to be able to comfort her young self.
Fortunately, even though McKellar didn't get to see her dad day-to-day, he did make quality time with his kids count, like when they took special vacations together. McKellar wasn't even sad when one of these excursions prevented her from being at the Emmys when "The Wonder Years" got an award. "I was taught family is more important than fame," McKellar explained to Closer.
As McKellar navigated the world of being a child star, her parents were united in keeping her childhood as normal as possible. She helped with household chores, and she balanced acting and getting her schoolwork done at school and on set. In addition, even though "The Wonder Years" was a seven-year commitment for McKellar, her mom made sure that she had the option to quit if she got tired of acting.
McKellar relied on her faith when a family member died abruptly
In June 2022, Danica McKellar wrote a hopeful message on Instagram where she encouraged fans to opt for a positive mindset. "Feel God's love and energy," she wrote. "That love and comfort is *for you.*" Then the actor revealed a heartbreaking personal detail. "It's been a super rough time over here with a sudden and unexpected death in the family . . . but we are hanging in there."
McKellar didn't disclose the person's name or what happened. However, she did reveal the range of emotions she experienced while dealing with grief. McKellar also explained how her religious beliefs were helping her with this loss. "I have had moments of joy amidst this tragedy, absolutely because of connection to God," she observed.
Just a few months before McKellar's family member died, she credits Candance Cameron Bure for connecting her with her faith. After attending church with her friend and fellow actor, McKellar's outlook on religion shifted. This particular service included a passion play, and the presentation really resonated with McKellar. "I don't know what happened," she remarked to Fox News Digital. "All I know is that I knew I became a believer, and it was the most wonderful, transformative moment." McKellar's father had also discovered faith later in adulthood. When the actor the situation over with her dad, they bonded over their similar experiences.
McKellar bid a sweet farewell to her grandma
In November 2022, Danica McKellar experienced another death in her family. She let fans know that her grandmother Elsie had died a month after celebrating her 101st birthday. In her poignant post, McKellar recounted her grandma's religious faith and her surprise at living such a long life. "I think He was keeping you here to fill our hearts with your love and faith," McKellar wrote on Instagram. "Today, the heavens are rejoicing ... and so am I. Bask in His presence, sweet angel!"
McKellar's other grandmother, Emily Tello, had already passed away some years earlier. In September 2024, McKellar commemorated the 114th anniversary of Tello's birth. Both of McKellar's grandmas had long lives, with Tello dying just shy of her 100th birthday. The actor honored her grandma with a slideshow of photos throughout her life. She noted that Tello's favorite activity was spending time with her relatives. "Feeling her this weekend with a house full of family and this morning at church," McKellar remarked on X (formerly Twitter). In addition to Tello, the importance of family was a core value that McKellar's parents passed down to her and Crystal McKellar, her sister and fellow child actor.
McKellar's grandmothers and their teachings about family and faith have had a lasting influence on her. "My grandmother always said, "The way to be happy is to make other people happy,'" McKellar observed on Instagram, as she celebrated her own birthday in 2023.
McKellar experienced tragedy within her Wonder Years family
Danica McKellar has a lot of fondness for the people she worked with on "The Wonder Years." "We premiered on @abcnetwork immediately following the Superbowl, and my life would be forever changed. I'm so grateful for the incredible memories," she remarked on Instagram. After developing strong bonds with the show's cast, she's taken time to share triumphs and tragedies with them. In February 2020, McKellar informed fans about sad news involving Alley Mills, who played Norma Arnold on "The Wonder Years." Mills was an eyewitness as her husband, actor Orson Bean, was killed in a pedestrian accident after two cars hit him. "I cannot imagine how difficult this is for their entire family," McKellar wrote on Instagram. "Please take a moment to send prayers and love to Alley and their family."
McKellar reunited with Mills and some of her other "Wonder Years" castmates in July 2024 for Fanboy Expo in Tennessee. "So great to be with my Wonder Years family this weekend!" she enthused on Instagram, noting that they've stayed in touch during the decades since the show ended.
Over the years, McKellar's made a point to mention that "The Wonder Years" had a really positive, child-actor centered approach on its set. Part of this she attributes to the mothers of the show's other young stars, and the ways these women ensured that the kids' needs were prioritized.