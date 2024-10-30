Kamala Harris' Hair Transformation Over The Years

Kamala Harris made headlines as the first woman and Black person to serve as California attorney general and first Black female presidential nominee. However shallow as it is, she's also lauded for her hair, which is the envy of many and the subject of countless beauty posts. Stylists and bloggers pour over pics of Harris' hair from college grad to Democratic powerhouse. And social media lit up in August 2024 as commenters flocked to discuss Harris' tan suit at the 2024 DNC, as well as her glossy new 'do. "Hair is looking absolutely fabulous," one fan raved on X, formerly Twitter.

There's an equal fascination with Harris' style. She's been praised for redefining political power dressing and using clothing to make statements. People have pondered what Harris' signature pearls signify (a nod to her sorority days) and questioned the symbolism of the white Carolina Herrera suit she wore for her 2020 V.P. victory speech (a tribute to the suffragettes).

Then, there was the great "silk press" debate. Did Harris iron or not iron? That was the question, and she answered it in a June 2023 interview with Keke Palmer. "I don't use a curling iron; it's too much heat, so I use a round brush," Harris shared, sending Black Twitter into meltdown. Well, that matter's finally settled, but there's still plenty to discuss. Can we talk about Harris' unrecognizable throwback photo of her short and edgy protest march mane? And what about her cute-as-a-button little girl braids? Her hair has certainly gone through a transformation over the years.

