Ashton Kutcher's Catty Response To Rumors He Cheated On Mila Kunis
Given Demi Moore's revelations about Ashton Kutcher's infidelity during their marriage, it was pretty understandable when the press was quick to accuse the "That '70s Show" star of cheating on his second wife, Mila Kunis, too. One such allegation surfaced in 2017 and it, in particular, really got under Kutcher's skin — even earning a snide social media response from the man himself. It all started when the Star tabloid published a photo of the actor and entrepreneur boarding a private jet with an unknown brunette who looked nothing like Kunis. They sensationally captioned it: "Mama Mila, Hey Ashton, who's the girl?" In response, Kutcher sarcastically clapped back on X, formerly known as Twitter, clarifying in the process that the mystery woman was actually his cousin.
"You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie, these magazines lack integrity," he quipped. The actor retained this taunting sense of humor about infidelity accusations when the tabloids struck again in 2019 with yet another Kutcher and Kunis impending divorce headline. This time around, though, the celebrity couple posted an Instagram video hilariously mocking the inaccurate reporting. "Babe, what's happening?" he asked with exaggerated concern. "It's over between us," Kunis responded, showing him the article. "Oh my God, what are we gonna do?"
But funny as these clapbacks are, they don't change the fact that the "Punk'd" host does indeed have an established history as a cheater. At least according to his ex-wife, anyway. In her bestselling memoir, "Inside Out," Moore disclosed that the "Jobs" star had cheated on her multiple times throughout their eight-year relationship. And although the actor might have her own reasons for sharing the story so publicly, it's hard to give Kutcher the benefit of the doubt not least because of his history of sexually inappropriate behavior. As for tussling with the press, that's nothing new for the "Vengeance" star either.
The actor is open about being a massive attention-seeker
Ashton Kutcher's habit of publicly firing back at the press actually dates back to his days with Demi Moore, when he would frequently retweet infidelity rumors on his X account albeit typically with a snarky response attached. In a 2023 interview with Esquire, the actor and entrepreneur admitted that he got a kick out of stirring up the press, not just for the attention, but as a form of rebellion. However, this strategy didn't exactly pan out in Kutcher's favor. Some of the infidelity accusations turned out to be true, and giving the false ones a platform only fueled the public's interest in their troubled marriage.
As he reflected during a moment of self-awareness, "It's stupid to complain about things that you're contributing to." Kutcher also opened up about his love of attention, which is notably something he's not shy about. Unlike other celebs who try to downplay it, the actor was blunt: "I will never deny the fact that I love attention. And anyone who says they're in entertainment and doesn't love attention? F*****g liar."
This love of attention may explain the "Just Married" star's connections to some of Hollywood's most notorious loudmouths, including Sean "Diddy" Combs. As the disgraced rapper faced multiple lawsuits regarding alleged sexual crimes, Mila Kunis was reportedly considering divorcing Kutcher over their friendship. However, given the couple's history, this seems like just another swing and a miss from the press.