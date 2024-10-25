Ashton Kutcher's Catty Response To Rumors He Cheated On Mila Kunis

Given Demi Moore's revelations about Ashton Kutcher's infidelity during their marriage, it was pretty understandable when the press was quick to accuse the "That '70s Show" star of cheating on his second wife, Mila Kunis, too. One such allegation surfaced in 2017 and it, in particular, really got under Kutcher's skin — even earning a snide social media response from the man himself. It all started when the Star tabloid published a photo of the actor and entrepreneur boarding a private jet with an unknown brunette who looked nothing like Kunis. They sensationally captioned it: "Mama Mila, Hey Ashton, who's the girl?" In response, Kutcher sarcastically clapped back on X, formerly known as Twitter, clarifying in the process that the mystery woman was actually his cousin.

Advertisement

"You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie, these magazines lack integrity," he quipped. The actor retained this taunting sense of humor about infidelity accusations when the tabloids struck again in 2019 with yet another Kutcher and Kunis impending divorce headline. This time around, though, the celebrity couple posted an Instagram video hilariously mocking the inaccurate reporting. "Babe, what's happening?" he asked with exaggerated concern. "It's over between us," Kunis responded, showing him the article. "Oh my God, what are we gonna do?"

But funny as these clapbacks are, they don't change the fact that the "Punk'd" host does indeed have an established history as a cheater. At least according to his ex-wife, anyway. In her bestselling memoir, "Inside Out," Moore disclosed that the "Jobs" star had cheated on her multiple times throughout their eight-year relationship. And although the actor might have her own reasons for sharing the story so publicly, it's hard to give Kutcher the benefit of the doubt not least because of his history of sexually inappropriate behavior. As for tussling with the press, that's nothing new for the "Vengeance" star either.

Advertisement