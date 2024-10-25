Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt's Tragic Life Story

It might be safe to say that Ainsley Earhardt hasn't been the luckiest when it comes to love. She got married — and divorced — twice, and subsequently had to navigate life as a single mother.

Earhardt's first marriage was to Kevin McKinney, whom she married in 2005. The newlyweds had a fancy reception at the governor's mansion. Sadly, their marriage ended in 2009, two years after Earhardt started her career at Fox News. She found love again with William Proctor, and they tied the knot in 2012. Unfortunately, after six years of marriage, Earhardt and Proctor decided to go their separate ways. Rumors that Proctor had been unfaithful were swirling before Earhardt announced the separation. "After much prayer and careful consideration, Will and I have separated," she said in a statement obtained by Page Six. A day after Earhardt's statement went public, Proctor filed for divorce. "I am devastated about this situation and did not envision this for the future of our family," he told Page Six.

Advertisement

While Earhardt didn't say why she and her husband were divorcing, a source told Page Six that Proctor's infidelity was to blame. "Proctor was unfaithful with one of her closest friends a few years ago and there is evidence to prove it," the insider claimed. Proctor, however, vehemently denied these allegations. "There is not one ounce of truth to the allegations that I had an affair," he clapped back. "I am disappointed that this private matter has become public." He added that he accepted Earhardt's decision to separate but was determined to ensure they remained on good terms. In the aftermath of the divorce, Earhardt told People that navigating life as a single parent wasn't exactly a walk in the park. "I mean, ask any parent who has their spouse fighting for our country and they're overseas. It does have its challenges because it's just me," she said.

Advertisement