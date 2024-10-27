Prince William & Kate Middleton Have A Relatable Sleeping Arrangement

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales live lives that basically no one else in the world can fathom; after all, it's few people who know what it's like to live with the pressure of being next in line for the British throne. But in other ways, William and Kate are actually very relatable royals. That was reinforced when William revealed that he and Kate share their bed with their dog Orla, a black cocker spaniel.

We got this insight into the royal couple's life during when William was on a visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Cornwall in October 2024. In a video shared to Instagram, a royal fan said that she'd been speaking with the Prince of Wales and William told her "his little dog sleeps on the bed with him at night, with him and Kate." It came during a bonding moment between the woman, her dog, and William; he asked the woman for more about what type of dog it was and told her how soft her dog's ears were.

As well as snuggling with her owners at night, Orla was also apparently a source of support for Kate during her cancer treatment, according to James Middleton. Orla was a gift to William and Kate from her brother in 2020, and clearly she's a very important part of the family.

