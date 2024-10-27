Prince William & Kate Middleton Have A Relatable Sleeping Arrangement
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales live lives that basically no one else in the world can fathom; after all, it's few people who know what it's like to live with the pressure of being next in line for the British throne. But in other ways, William and Kate are actually very relatable royals. That was reinforced when William revealed that he and Kate share their bed with their dog Orla, a black cocker spaniel.
We got this insight into the royal couple's life during when William was on a visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Cornwall in October 2024. In a video shared to Instagram, a royal fan said that she'd been speaking with the Prince of Wales and William told her "his little dog sleeps on the bed with him at night, with him and Kate." It came during a bonding moment between the woman, her dog, and William; he asked the woman for more about what type of dog it was and told her how soft her dog's ears were.
As well as snuggling with her owners at night, Orla was also apparently a source of support for Kate during her cancer treatment, according to James Middleton. Orla was a gift to William and Kate from her brother in 2020, and clearly she's a very important part of the family.
Prince William's love of dogs makes him relatable to fans
William, Prince of Wales was seen in another Instagram post meeting some other dogs at the same event. Fans loved to see it. One person commented, "dogs are very good judges of character," and another said: "How wonderful to be normal. Good for William."
We haven't had a chance to see Orla too much. But we have caught a few glimpses of her over the years. William and Kate brought Orla with them to a charity polo match in 2022. Orla also co-starred in some of the photos that Kate took in honor of Princess Charlotte's seventh and eighth birthdays; Charlotte's growing up so fast! We wonder if Charlotte ever gets to have Orla sleep in her bed. The little dog also made a few quick appearances in Kate's September 2024 announcement that she'd ended her chemotherapy treatments.
The Wales family have been dog people for years; though we hadn't known before that their dogs shared their bed. Before Orla they had Lupo, also a black cocker spaniel. In November 2020, they posted on Instagram with the sad news that Lupo had died after they'd had him for nine years. Hopefully we're a long way off before hearing that news about Orla.