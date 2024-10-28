When reality television shows are at the height of their popularity, it can be exciting to watch them launch brand-new stars into the entertainment industry stratosphere. That was the case with "Dance Moms," a series that initially ran on Lifetime from 2011 to 2019. It was a sensation, cementing dance coach Abby Lee Miller as an iconic villain for the ages even as it kickstarted the careers of entertainers like JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler. Fans tuned in to watch the way Miller yelled at her young charges, and they loved even more the way the mothers would fight back for their daughters.

In the years since the show's peak, however, many viewers have started to reconsider the way it functioned. At its core, "Dance Moms" was about watching children be humiliated on national television — they were criticized, yelled at, and mocked on numerous levels. As a result, many now view "Dance Moms" in a different light ... as do its former participants. As they've grown up and gone off to have careers of their own separate from the show, many have revealed just how damaging the series was to their still-forming identities. Others have experienced tragic events that put things into perspective. Even Miller has gone through the wringer, between her run-ins with the law and her experience with cancer. These are the most tragic details about the cast of "Dance Moms."

