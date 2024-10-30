The Lavish Lifestyle Of Adele
Few singers have taken the world by storm like Adele. According to Billboard, she holds the distinction of being the artist with the highest first-week album sales ever in the United States, having notched a wild 3,378,000 sales the week "25" dropped. The album went on to sell more than a million copies multiple other times, a feat no other artist has accomplished. Songs like "Rolling in the Deep," "Someone Like You," and "Set Fire To The Rain" became instant standards, known and loved the world over. These hits all had the effect of making Adele very, very rich.
In 2021, Adele's net worth was estimated at $190 million, and that was before she took in a reported $2 million per show at her Las Vegas residency — a concert series that notched 100 dates.
After so many years in the spotlight, in 2024 , Adele announced she was planning a long hiatus. "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now. I want to live my life that I've been building, and I will miss you terribly," she told an audience (via the Los Angeles Times). Here's what Adele's lavish lifestyle looks like.
Adele is known for her lavish, elaborate parties
It's no secret that Adele is a fan of throwing big, elaborate parties for her friends and loved ones. In 2019, for example, she threw a Christmas party with a very special guest. On Instagram, posing alongside someone in a Grinch costume, the "Easy On Me" singer wrote, "We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids, Grinch." Fans are especially wowed by her massive birthday parties, several of which have been themed after some of her favorite movies. For her 30th birthday shindig, Adele threw a party inspired by "Titanic."
The venue featured a replica of the 1997 film's grand staircase, which was itself inspired by the real, doomed ship's real decor. "Thank you to ... my family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the 'Titanic' movie," she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from the celebration. "Last night was the best night of my life." Other photos showed the singer getting down on the dance floor while wearing a life jacket, which upset some fans. "I'm a fan of the movie," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "But partying in life jackets??? Makes me feel uncomfortable." Adele topped "Titanic" for her 31st birthday, throwing a "Great Gatsby"-themed party at the mansion where they filmed "The Godfather." Sounds like a party invite we couldn't refuse.
Adele bought Sylvester Stallone's home for a whopping $58 million
Fans know that Adele came from humble beginnings. She grew up in a flat in London and told British Vogue in 2021 that despite her current lifestyle, she looks back on that time fondly. "This house always gets spoken about in the press as if it was like, really rundown and stuff," she said. "It was above what became a discount store." Adele concluded that it was her favorite place she's ever lived anyway. That was how she felt in 2021, but these days Adele may have changed her tune, no pun intended. In 2022, she purchased a gorgeous Los Angeles mansion that used to belong to Sylvester Stallone for a whopping $58 million.
Stallone revealed to the Wall Street Journal (via Forbes) that the "Set Fire To The Rain" songstress was only interested if it came with a statue of Rocky out by the massive pool, even though Stallone wanted to keep the sculpture. "She said, 'That's a no deal. That's gonna blow the whole deal,'" he said. Once the property changed hands, Adele oversaw massive renovations. They met Stallone's approval, who said, "I like what she's doing; she's making it gorgeous."
Details about her construction project are scarce, but she had great bones to work with. "The main residence had eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an office, library, gourmet kitchen, dining room with hand-painted walls that resemble a castle, a full bar, and a cigar room," Forbes reported.
Adele has amassed an incredible luxury car collection
As Adele's career exploded, she found herself the subject of numerous offers to endorse products. She once told Observer Music Magazine (via The Guardian) that she wasn't interested, however, in the name of keeping her artistic integrity intact. "What have I said no to? Everything you can imagine. Literally every f***ing thing," she revealed. "Books, clothes, food ranges, drink ranges, fitness ranges ... They wanted me to be the face of a car."
Though the "Chasing Pavements" singer declined to put her name behind any specific car brand publicly, that hasn't stopped her from amassing an incredible collection of luxury cars for her personal use. The Sun detailed her jaw-dropping fleet of cars in 2023, noting that she chooses from top brands like a Bentley, a Mercedes Maybach, and even a Range Rover Vogue. After all, her stunning Los Angeles compound includes an eight-car garage, so she may as well keep it stocked with the best of the best.
There's one thing we can say for sure that Adele isn't doing, however. While her Bentley Continental GT comes with an astonishing £5,445 sound system, Adele insists that she doesn't listen to her own music while driving around — or being driven around. Adele told The Hollywood Reporter, "In my car with my driver, he knows if my song comes on, he has to turn the radio, just turn it off. I don't like it at all."
When Adele performed in Munich, she had a stadium built to her specifications
In early 2024, Adele revealed on X that she'd been approached with an incredible opportunity that few singers ever get to experience. She'd been invited to perform a residency in Munich, Germany. She's at the absolute upper-echelon of the music industry, so if she agreed to perform, she'd be able to design a stadium from the ground up, built just for her. "A one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That's a bit random, but still fabulous!" she wrote.
The concerts took place later that year, after the stadium had been constructed to Adele's precise specifications. It cost a whopping £100,000 to build, included massive wraparound screens, and it sat almost 80,000 fans each night. In fact, the construction was so successful that it was built with the future in mind. An insider revealed to The Sun that the stadium is able to be disassembled and rebuilt elsewhere, an astonishing addition to the artist's future touring possibilities. "Obviously it's been built around Adele, so the dream would be for her to use it in other places, but she is eager to have a break," the insider noted. "It only took a few weeks to construct it, so it wouldn't be hard to take it down and put it up again in an entirely different city."
The singer jets off on lavish holidays
An artist at Adele's level is afforded access to all sorts of luxury vacations; after all, considering how successful she is, she can afford some serious time off. Consequently, the singer is well-known for enjoying a lavish holiday. In 2019, she gave her Instagram followers a peek at one such trip, posting a carousel of snaps showing her relaxing in the wilderness along what was reportedly the Colorado River. The "Water Under The Bridge" singer flexed atop a rocky ridge, posed by a campfire, and relaxed on a boat in some luxurious-looking yellow loungewear. In the caption, she wrote simply, "Summer 2019."
Later that same year, Adele went on vacation with some of her famous friends. In December 2019 and January 2020, Adele made headlines when she was spotted hopping around the Caribbean with Harry Styles and "Carpool Karaoke" co-star James Corden. A bartender wrote on Instagram (via the Daily Mail) that the singers had left a generous $2,020 tip on their tab, writing, "When Harry Styles and Adele give your friend a nice 2020 New Years tip."
Two years later, Adele jetted off to Sardinia for a bit of luxuriating on a yacht. She was photographed wearing a Loewe outfit that costs north of $1,500. Nothing like relaxing in style!
Adele can often be spotted courtside
There's not much of a basketball culture in Adele's native United Kingdom, but since she's been living in Los Angeles, the "Someone Like You" singer has developed a love of the sport. She can often be spotted courtside, taking in a game alongside fellow famous folks like Mary J. Blige. In fact, during one game where Adele sat next to her fellow musician, the cameras caught her looking less than happy in an oversized cheetah-print coat.
She explained the meme-able moment during a concert in 2024 (via Billboard), telling the crowd that she dislikes the attention that comes with sitting in the most visible spot in the arena. "Obviously I'm sitting courtside at a basketball game, you're asking for it, whatever. ... I was fine," she said. "I was just there on my own looking for Michael Jordan, if I'm honest ... Also, my face is just very meme-able. I can't help it."
Adele collaborates with high-end designers
When Adele first hit the scene, she was just a regular girl from London, and she dressed the part. More than 15 years into her career, though, Adele now has access to some of the top designers in the world. During her long Las Vegas residency, for example, she often wore custom looks from fashion houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Zuhair Murad Haute Couture, and Prada.
In 2022, when she finally returned to perform in London at Hyde Park, the "Can I Get It" singer opted for a stunning black custom Schiaparelli dress, designed by Daniel Roseberry. According to AdeleWoreThat, an Instagram account that collects information about her most gag-worthy looks, "Adele's skirt was made out off chiffon and embroidered with black jet sequins."
At the 2023 Grammys, she ditched her trademark black in favor of a gorgeous red velvet gown by Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. The gown featured an off-the-shoulder sculptural neckline, the grooves almost recalling a vinyl record. Fitting! AdeleWoreThat praised the gown on Instagram, writing, "This is hands down one of her best looks, in my mind the colour is an [ode] to the transition in the 'Easy On Me' music video."
Adele's engagement ring likely came with a massive price tag
Since 2021, Adele has been in a relationship with high-powered sports agent Rich Paul. The relationship started just months after Adele's highly-publicized divorce, and in the years since, the two have been spotted together at basketball games, where he represents numerous big-name players, and have been loved-up on her Instagram several times. In 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a fan at an Adele show held up a sign reading "Will You Marry Me?" She responded, "I can't marry you because I'm already getting married, but I appreciate it." Adele waggled her finger to the audience, showing off a stunning pear-shaped diamond ring.
Fans had long suspected the "One And Only" singer was engaged. She first debuted the rock on the red carpet at the Brit Awards in 2022, setting off a firestorm of speculation. Jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb told National Jeweler that the eye-catching ring looked to be about 10 carats. "Pear shapes look much larger than diamonds of similar carat sizes in different shapes," she explained. "There is much more value to be found in a pear shape, so that's good news!" Gottlieb estimated that the ring is likely worth north of $500,000. In her cover of "Make You Feel My Love," Adele sang, "I would go to the ends of the earth for you / to make you feel my love," and it seems Paul felt the same way.