The Lavish Lifestyle Of Adele

Few singers have taken the world by storm like Adele. According to Billboard, she holds the distinction of being the artist with the highest first-week album sales ever in the United States, having notched a wild 3,378,000 sales the week "25" dropped. The album went on to sell more than a million copies multiple other times, a feat no other artist has accomplished. Songs like "Rolling in the Deep," "Someone Like You," and "Set Fire To The Rain" became instant standards, known and loved the world over. These hits all had the effect of making Adele very, very rich.

In 2021, Adele's net worth was estimated at $190 million, and that was before she took in a reported $2 million per show at her Las Vegas residency — a concert series that notched 100 dates.

After so many years in the spotlight, in 2024 , Adele announced she was planning a long hiatus. "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now. I want to live my life that I've been building, and I will miss you terribly," she told an audience (via the Los Angeles Times). Here's what Adele's lavish lifestyle looks like.