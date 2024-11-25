5 Times That Jennifer Lawrence Deserved To Land On The Worst-Dressed List

Jennifer Lawrence is a polarizing figure. People either love or hate her uninhibited personality and lack of filter. The same goes for her red carpet attire. Lawrence's fashion-forward looks can land her on the best and worst-dressed lists concurrently. Still, whatever your view, no doubt she loves to push the style envelope. For instance, Lawrence ditched the pants and rocked a risqué sheer top and blazer at the June 2023 "No Hard Feelings" premiere. She wore a Givenchy jacket dress with shoulder pads that would give an '80s Alexis Colby a run for her money.

Meanwhile, the actor is just like us regarding mishaps and blunders (except hers occur in front of the world's media when she's clad in über expensive designer duds). Lawrence's fashion faux pas at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was all too relatable — who hasn't wanted to ditch the heels and slide on the flats during a big night out? Then, there was Lawrence's hilarious wardrobe malfunction at the Dior Dreams at Saks show in March 2024. Lesser mortals would be horrified by their belt popping off at an inopportune moment. Lawrence? She just laughed it off.

J-Law takes fashion seriously, though, striving for tasteful sophistication. "I think it's an attitude. It's just being confident. That's elegant, and not trying too hard," she told WWD in September 2023 of her style aesthetic. Still, she's not beyond hitting the wrong note, that much is clear. In fact, she's made some pretty bad sartorial choices at times over the years.

