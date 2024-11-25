5 Times That Jennifer Lawrence Deserved To Land On The Worst-Dressed List
Jennifer Lawrence is a polarizing figure. People either love or hate her uninhibited personality and lack of filter. The same goes for her red carpet attire. Lawrence's fashion-forward looks can land her on the best and worst-dressed lists concurrently. Still, whatever your view, no doubt she loves to push the style envelope. For instance, Lawrence ditched the pants and rocked a risqué sheer top and blazer at the June 2023 "No Hard Feelings" premiere. She wore a Givenchy jacket dress with shoulder pads that would give an '80s Alexis Colby a run for her money.
Meanwhile, the actor is just like us regarding mishaps and blunders (except hers occur in front of the world's media when she's clad in über expensive designer duds). Lawrence's fashion faux pas at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was all too relatable — who hasn't wanted to ditch the heels and slide on the flats during a big night out? Then, there was Lawrence's hilarious wardrobe malfunction at the Dior Dreams at Saks show in March 2024. Lesser mortals would be horrified by their belt popping off at an inopportune moment. Lawrence? She just laughed it off.
J-Law takes fashion seriously, though, striving for tasteful sophistication. "I think it's an attitude. It's just being confident. That's elegant, and not trying too hard," she told WWD in September 2023 of her style aesthetic. Still, she's not beyond hitting the wrong note, that much is clear. In fact, she's made some pretty bad sartorial choices at times over the years.
Lawrence's va-va-voom daytime Versace
Jennifer Lawrence's appearance at the February 2018 "Red Sparrow" photocall in London resulted in oodles of press for the star. That's usually an actor's dream — but in this case? Not so much. Unfortunately, the media was focused on Lawrence's style, not substance. Hardly surprising, though, given the outfit she wore.
London isn't exactly renowned for its warm and sunny winter months, and February is the worst of all, with the coldest temperatures and dark, dreary rainy days. So, it was little surprise that the "Red Sparrow" cast wrapped up warm to meet the cameras. However, Lawrence threw caution to the wind (figuratively and literally) by rocking a very revealing, sleeveless, boob-baring Versace dress split to her thigh. Still, any frigidity was likely outweighed by the heat she copped when haters flocked to social media to slam her coatless choice.
J-Law was fuming over the criticism. But what really got her goat was the claim that event organizers forced her to ditch the layers. "I saw the cameras for the photo call, and I walked my bare a*s out there for the photos; nobody took a coat from me," she fumed to Howard Stern. "It was a fabulous dress. I wasn't going to cover it up in a f*****g coat."
Lawrence's Del Core net curtain
Jennifer Lawrence's outfit for the BFI London Film Festival "Causeway" premiere in October 2022 most definitely deserved to land her a spot on the worst-dressed list. J-Law's fitted black pearl-emblazoned dress from the Del Core Spring 2023 collection with matching fishnet cape sadly resembled an old net curtain that had been bedazzled by grandma at the very last minute. Still, at least Lawrence wisely chose to line the gown instead of plumping for the see-through version that the Milan-based fashion label debuted on the catwalk.
The actor's longtime stylist, Kate Young, was responsible for the crime against couture. "A day in London with #jenniferlawrence," she captioned a pic of her client posing on the red carpet. "very matronly," a commenter opined. "just horrible. you don't know how to execute," another sniped. "don't embarrass us [tear emojis] please never style selena again i'm begging," a Gomez fan commented.
The latter got their wish. In 2023, Gomez upped her garment game by ditching Young and switching to Erin Walsh. Lawrence followed suit soon after, firing Young and hiring her friend and neighbor, Jamie Mizrahi. The stylist shift was applauded by the fashion glossies. "Jennifer Lawrence has never looked better," Vogue gushed in July 2023.
Lawrence's Loewe structured shocker
Fashionistas couldn't stop gushing over Jennifer Lawrence's wardrobe after she ditched her old stylist, Kate Young, and hired her neighbor instead. "Is the 32-year-old actress currently in the midst of an effortlessly cool style renaissance?" Cosmopolitan asked in June 2023. "We think so... And it seems to all be down to her new stylist, Jamie Mizrahi."
Mizrahi's choice of edgy haute couture and experimental looks from emerging designers sharply contrasts Young's safe and often boring, if not frumpy, fashion fare. Not surprisingly, it splits the crowd, landing Lawrence on both the best and the worst-dressed lists from time to time. One example is the velvet-structured Loewe dress that she wore for the Madrid premiere of "No Hard Feelings" on June 14, 2023. Its design was unconventional, to say the least, with a front bodice standing away from the chest and a nude under panel giving it a 3-D appearance from the side.
The Tom & Lorenzo style queens were definitely not fans. "Regardless of whatever concessions we might make as to this dress's worth, there's no denying our first impression, which is that it looks like an ironing board cover with boobs," they decreed. However, People magazine was totally there for it, raving, "More art than everyday, the jaw-dropping cotton velvet look proves Lawrence to be more than your standard actress: she's a fashion maven."
Lawrence's The Row coat linebacker look
Yes, the oversized coat trend raged in 2023, but just because it's the hot new look doesn't mean it results in a hot look for the wearer. This is proven by the $10,000 tomato-red Row coat that Lawrence wore to the Broadway opening night of "Appropriate" in December 2023.
It completely swamped the actor's frame, and the gigantic shoulder pads made her look more like a linebacker rather than an A-lister. Even the fact it was crafted by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (well, their fashion company, anyway) couldn't save the design day.
Not surprisingly, the look proved divisive. "Jennifer Lawrence wows in a vibrant red coat over a black satin gown," The Daily Mail gushed. Its readers begged to differ; they placed the outfit firmly on the worst-dressed list. "Her 'vibrant red coat' looks more like a horse blanket," one wrote in the article comments. "I don't see the 'wow' part. I saw someone in a coat that was way to big and looked stupid. Should have picked something in her size," another advised. "That red coat is a 'wow' alright, like 'wow is it ugly and too too big!' Hilarious!" a third quipped.
Lawrence's Bridgerton granny panties gown
The "Bridgerton"-style dress that Jennifer Lawrence wore to the Beverly Hills 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2024 was definitely worthy of landing her a spot on the worst-dressed list. The actor was already on shaky style ground for choosing Kris Kardashian as a red carpet accessory. But the see-through lace horror that showed off Lawrence's granny panties totally buried her.
The dress is from Givenchy's Haute Couture Fall 1996 collection. It was John Galliano's departing gift to Givenchy before taking over the helm from Gianfranco Ferré at Christian Dior. At the height of her supermodel stardom, Kate Moss rocked it on the catwalk. And Vogue waxed lyrical about Galliano's "negligee frills for Givenchy" and his "'Empire' dream, of Josephine hair and absinthe-drinker's eyes." Oh, dear.
Sadly, the gown's storied style history did nothing to impress the fashion police. "The dress has 'granny' feel to it. Definitely not the best, but not the worst either," one officer decreed. "The bodice was wrong for her. It didn't do anything for to help her look good. Maybe on someone else it would've looked better," another determined. "She looks like an old amish woman in a wedding dress," a third ruled.