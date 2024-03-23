Jennifer Lawrence's Hilariously Relatable Dior Show Wardrobe Malfunction

Jennifer Lawrence has always been lauded as one of the most relatable celebs. For instance, her fashion faux pas at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was all too relatable when she switched out her heels for flip-flops. At Dior's Carousel of Dreams at Saks event that same year, she had another relatable fashion mishap. Dior and Saks Fifth Avenue collaborated for a special Saks window display during the 2023 holiday season, and Lawrence attended the opening event due to her ambassadorship with Dior.

Lawrence was dressed to the nines. She sported Dior pieces and wore a white button-up, black skirt, black jacket, and black boots. One major accessory in the outfit was a Dior belt — but the belt didn't last long. When Lawrence started speaking into the microphone to address the crowd, she flinched at its loudness. With perfect comedic timing, her belt popped off as she leaned back a little, hands covering her mouth.

WWD shared the hilarious moment on Instagram. After the belt malfunction, Lawrence laughed and into her hands said, "I'm so sorry that was so loud and my belt popped off."