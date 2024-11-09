Ben Affleck Used The Same Tactic To Romance Both Jennifer Lopez And Jennifer Garner

They say a leopard never changes its spots, and when it comes to Ben Affleck, they might just be right. Once wedded to fellow actor Jennifer Garner, the "Justice League" star has since remarried, and later divorced, singer Jennifer Lopez following a turbulent on-again, off-again relationship that stretched across decades. While Affleck might have trouble keeping his leading ladies, he certainly knows how to impress them, at least in the beginning, and it's notably with one tried-and-tested method. Although it probably sounds a bit retro to Gen Zers, the Oscar winner's preferred love language is, in fact, email.

Affleck originally met Garner on the set of "Pearl Harbor" all the way back in 2000. At the time, Garner was married to fellow actor Scott Foley, with Affleck proposing to J.Lo just two years later. Fast forward to 2004, however, and Garner was divorced, while Affleck had also split from his famous fiancée, leaving both of them single. The celebrity couple was first spotted out on a date at a Boston Red Sox game and, by 2005, they had tied the knot in an intimate Caribbean ceremony.

In a 2010 interview with Parade, Garner looked back on how it all began. The "13 Going on 30" lead acknowledged that of course the timing was right since they were both unattached, sweetly adding, "He's a very good writer. [...] He's a very persuasive writer" in relation to Affleck's emails, which were seemingly his version of love letters. When pressed on whether she still had them, Garner confessed to saving them all. Sadly, the couple called it quits in 2015, but with Affleck single again, he was free to try out his signature move once more.

