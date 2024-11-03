Inside Kirk Cameron And Candace Cameron Bure's Relationship

Kirk Cameron and his little sister Candace Cameron Bure have been in the spotlight since they were kids. Each appeared in various TV roles before landing full-time gigs on two of the most popular family sitcoms of the '80s and '90s, "Growing Pains" and "Full House." The Cameron siblings were a mainstay on TV screens and teen magazines across the country, and they each managed to parlay their childhood fame into viable careers as adults. Kirk Cameron still works in TV and film, has become a published author, and founded Camp Firefly, an all-expense paid summer camp for terminally ill children.

Candace Cameron Bure went on to star in many beloved Hallmark movies, is also a published author, had a brief stint as a co-host on "The View," and starred on the hit Netflix series "Fuller House." Both Kirk and Candace have raised families of their own, and both continue to navigate the showbiz industry while staying true to their Christian beliefs.

One might think that child stars couldn't possibly be so well-adjusted as adults, but Kirk Cameron and Candace Cameron Bure are thriving. Not only that, they have a super close relationship with one another where they support each other's projects, and appear to have each other's backs.