Donald Trump's Comment About JD And Usha Vance's Children Won't Make His Own Kids Happy
Donald Trump's relationship with his five kids may take a bit of a beating after the divisive politician's October 27, 2024 rally at Madison Square Garden. The event featured all the prime players in the Trump campaign, among them Alina Habba, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Hulk Hogan. Even Melania Trump, so often absent from the campaign trail, made an appearance to introduce her husband as the keynote speaker. Naturally, his running mate JD Vance also took the stage, calling the former president "the greatest champion" to appear at the arena (via YouTube), along with delivering several predictable statements about Donald's indomitability and his promise of closed borders, free speech, and economic stability.
However, while attempting to return the compliment, Trump inadvertently dissed his own family. Speaking about JD and his wife, Usha Vance, the controversial candidate noted they were "top, top students" in their class at Yale Law School. Donald then went on to opine, "They're going to have very smart kids, if you believe in it — I believe in it strongly. I would like to have their children, because they are going to be smart," (via YouTube).
It struck many as odd that a father of five adult children would mention wanting to have more, much less the three youngsters of his running mate. But even worse was the implication that Donald's own kids aren't intelligent enough for his liking.
Critics wondered if Donald Trump wanted to trade families with JD Vance
Donald Trump's offhanded remark about "wanting" JD Vance's children for their genetic smarts seemed especially hurtful considering that his own kids aren't exactly academic slouches. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Tiffany Trump are all graduates of the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, while Eric Trump attended Georgetown University, and 18-year-old Barron Trump is a freshman at NYU Stern School of Business (Tiffany and Ivanka also attended Georgetown before transferring). Or did he mean he wanted to take JD and Usha Vance's three kids and mold them in his own image? A bit presumptuous!
A clip of the statement posted on X, previously known as Twitter, was met with plenty of snickering. Some, recalling Donald's many references to undocumented immigrants as evil "Hannibal Lecter" types, suggested that the former president wanted the children for a sinister dinner featuring fava beans. Others suggested Donald's relationship with his own offspring is so poor that he was willing to swap. Completing the thought about Vance's kids being smart, one commenter slyly added on his behalf: "Unlike my kids, Ivanka, boy 1 and boy 2, the daughter who isn't Ivanka, and [Barron]."
Another user claimed the reverse was true, pointing out, "JD would probably let you have them. He doesn't even seem to like them." At seven, four, and two currently, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel Vance are a little young for anyone to be speculating on their futures. But if he wants to prove his own intelligence, Donald should reassure his own children that he's proud of them and their academic achievements.