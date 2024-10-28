Donald Trump's Comment About JD And Usha Vance's Children Won't Make His Own Kids Happy

Donald Trump's relationship with his five kids may take a bit of a beating after the divisive politician's October 27, 2024 rally at Madison Square Garden. The event featured all the prime players in the Trump campaign, among them Alina Habba, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Hulk Hogan. Even Melania Trump, so often absent from the campaign trail, made an appearance to introduce her husband as the keynote speaker. Naturally, his running mate JD Vance also took the stage, calling the former president "the greatest champion" to appear at the arena (via YouTube), along with delivering several predictable statements about Donald's indomitability and his promise of closed borders, free speech, and economic stability.

However, while attempting to return the compliment, Trump inadvertently dissed his own family. Speaking about JD and his wife, Usha Vance, the controversial candidate noted they were "top, top students" in their class at Yale Law School. Donald then went on to opine, "They're going to have very smart kids, if you believe in it — I believe in it strongly. I would like to have their children, because they are going to be smart," (via YouTube).

"I would like to have their children" — Trump on JD and Usha Vance pic.twitter.com/0aMUA9DFvL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2024

It struck many as odd that a father of five adult children would mention wanting to have more, much less the three youngsters of his running mate. But even worse was the implication that Donald's own kids aren't intelligent enough for his liking.

