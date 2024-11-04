The Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Friendship Breakup, Explained
When it comes to celebrity feuds, the one between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods was huge. After they were introduced by Jaden Smith in 2013, they quickly became inseparable. Over the next few years, they would get matching tattoos and launch their own makeup collaboration under Kylie's brand, and Woods was even Kylie's lucky plus-one at the wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The two were thick as thieves.
That is, until 2019. A scandal surfaced that blew up the friendship and the internet. Word got out that Woods had been spotted getting cozy with Tristan Thompson — Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend. In light of the backlash, Woods gave an emotional interview on Jada Pinkett-Smith's TV show, "Red Table Talk," confirming that she lay her legs on him and that he kissed her on her way out at 6 a.m. (via Facebook). Tearfully, she pointed to the subsequent media scrutiny, saying: "They're putting their focus on a young Black woman who made a mistake."
The fallout was messy. Kardashian took to X, formerly Twitter, in a rage, posting: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" A source then told TMZ that Woods came and picked up her belongings from the Kardashian-Jenner household, while Jenner herself unfollowed Woods on Instagram — the modern-day equivalent of a social exiling.
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods publicly reunited in 2023
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods would eventually rise above their own drama. The two shocked fans in July 2023 by publicly reuniting for dinner at a LA hotspot called Sushi Park. More was revealed in a tell-all with actress Jennifer Lawrence for Interview, with Jenner sharing that they would often meet privately at her house to catch up. "There's a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way everything happens how it's supposed to happen," she said.
The forced distance was a good thing, according to Jenner. "We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be," she said. "I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long."
Since then, the two showed the world that they are fully reconciled. In September 2024, they posted a TikTok alongside friend Stassie Karanikolauo, lip-syncing a famous Kim Kardashian quote: "Okay, guys, we're back. Did you miss us? Because we missed you." People were delighted, and the video racked up millions of views. Elsewhere, Tristan Thompson rekindled his relationship with Khloé Kardashian briefly in 2020, welcoming a second child, Tatum, in 2022. He did, however, father another child with someone else in 2021 — the result of an affair he had while he was still with Khloe. Sadly, as the old adage goes: a leopard never changes its spots.