The Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Friendship Breakup, Explained

When it comes to celebrity feuds, the one between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods was huge. After they were introduced by Jaden Smith in 2013, they quickly became inseparable. Over the next few years, they would get matching tattoos and launch their own makeup collaboration under Kylie's brand, and Woods was even Kylie's lucky plus-one at the wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The two were thick as thieves.

That is, until 2019. A scandal surfaced that blew up the friendship and the internet. Word got out that Woods had been spotted getting cozy with Tristan Thompson — Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend. In light of the backlash, Woods gave an emotional interview on Jada Pinkett-Smith's TV show, "Red Table Talk," confirming that she lay her legs on him and that he kissed her on her way out at 6 a.m. (via Facebook). Tearfully, she pointed to the subsequent media scrutiny, saying: "They're putting their focus on a young Black woman who made a mistake."

The fallout was messy. Kardashian took to X, formerly Twitter, in a rage, posting: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" A source then told TMZ that Woods came and picked up her belongings from the Kardashian-Jenner household, while Jenner herself unfollowed Woods on Instagram — the modern-day equivalent of a social exiling.

