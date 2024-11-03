Tragic Details About Denmark's Royal Family

In 2020, news broke that Queen Mary and King Frederik X owned a ski chalet in Switzerland and they had been renting it out via Airbnb for a reported $14,000 per week. The news did not please many Danish citizens. "I was very surprised when I found out that the family does not just have such a house, they have had such a house for 10 years, without any ordinary Danes knowing about it. We are the ones who pay the money so we must know about the house," one member of Danish parliament, Mai Villadsen, said, as reported by Royal Central.

Advertisement

The look was unbecoming for the royal family for multiple reasons — one being that some worried it made Frederik and Mary vulnerable to blackmail. Others questioned why the Danish royals needed the income when all other aspects of their lives are already funded by taxpayers. Some echoed Villadsen in their reasoning. "A lot of people feel like it's a taxpayer funded skiing vacation of three months and that doesn't really resonate well with people," royal reporter Jacob Heinel Jensen said, per the Herald Sun, adding that it could result in a downturn in popularity for the royals. "They have to be very careful of not becoming Hollywood celebrities, it doesn't take a lot [for] people to turn against them." Ultimately the royal family stopped renting its ski chalet to guests, and per a Statista survey conducted in 2023, Danish citizens are still very much in favor of the monarchy as an institution, so it seems the ski chalet debacle didn't hurt the royals too much.

Advertisement