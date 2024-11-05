Taylor Swift Is Friends With More Than One Of Joe Jonas' Exes (And She Dated Him Too)
As diehard fans will already know, one of Taylor Swift's most famous exes is fellow musician Joe Jonas. The celebrity couple dated for about three months in 2008, and Jonas supposedly ended things on an infamous phone call that lasted less than 30 seconds. During a 2008 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "22" hitmaker mentioned their split and confirmed that her track "Forever and Always" was about Jonas. Referring to a future partner, Swift opined, "And when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."
Somewhat ironically, her friend group includes two of Jonas' other exes. Gigi Hadid and Swift reportedly became friends in 2014, due to them both knowing fellow model Karlie Kloss. In 2015, Kloss and Hadid were among the stars featured in her iconic "Bad Blood" music video. That very same year, Hadid and Jonas dated for a few months, although they had reportedly been friends since 2010. However, there seemed to be no friction in the friend group, since Jonas, Hadid, Swift, Kloss, and Swift's then-boyfriend Calvin Harris were photographed vacationing together in June 2015.
That November, Hadid and Jonas' brief relationship came to a close. Nevertheless, Hadid and Swift's friendship persisted. As Elle reported at the time, Hadid shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a now-deleted post from 2021 that Swift provided her with bagels to ease her morning sickness while the model was expecting her first child. Surprisingly, though, Hadid isn't the only of Jonas' exes that Swift is close with.
Swift let Jonas' ex-wife and kids stay at her home
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's whirlwind romance began in 2016, with an engagement following the year after. They got married in 2019 and subsequently welcomed two daughters; Willa and Delphine. Although it's unknown exactly when Turner and Swift's friendship started, they were both on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2019. And, in an "Extra" interview conducted just a few weeks later, the "Game of Thrones" star was asked about Swift and confirmed, "She's a really sweet girl. We've met a couple of times before. [...] We're friends." However, Turner denied claims that the singer-songwriter was a superfan of hers, clarifying, "I fangirl over her."
Turner definitely is a Swiftie. It's believed that Jonas is the subject of Swift's song "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which dropped in 2021 as a "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" vault track. The actor shared it on her Instagram Stories with the caption: "It's not NOT a bop," (via X). Swift then reshared Turner's Story and referenced her biggest role to date, as Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones." When Turner and Jonas' marriage fell apart in 2023, Swift rallied behind Turner despite them sharing an ex and their friendship only grew from there. In a British Vogue interview from May 2024, Turner revealed that she and Swift initially met several years prior and became fast friends.
"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year," the actor gushed, explaining that while in the midst of her divorce she asked the "Shake It Off" hitmaker for advice on where to rent in New York City but Swift told Turner she could stay at her place. "I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space," the British star noted. "She really has a heart of gold."