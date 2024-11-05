Taylor Swift Is Friends With More Than One Of Joe Jonas' Exes (And She Dated Him Too)

As diehard fans will already know, one of Taylor Swift's most famous exes is fellow musician Joe Jonas. The celebrity couple dated for about three months in 2008, and Jonas supposedly ended things on an infamous phone call that lasted less than 30 seconds. During a 2008 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "22" hitmaker mentioned their split and confirmed that her track "Forever and Always" was about Jonas. Referring to a future partner, Swift opined, "And when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

Somewhat ironically, her friend group includes two of Jonas' other exes. Gigi Hadid and Swift reportedly became friends in 2014, due to them both knowing fellow model Karlie Kloss. In 2015, Kloss and Hadid were among the stars featured in her iconic "Bad Blood" music video. That very same year, Hadid and Jonas dated for a few months, although they had reportedly been friends since 2010. However, there seemed to be no friction in the friend group, since Jonas, Hadid, Swift, Kloss, and Swift's then-boyfriend Calvin Harris were photographed vacationing together in June 2015.

That November, Hadid and Jonas' brief relationship came to a close. Nevertheless, Hadid and Swift's friendship persisted. As Elle reported at the time, Hadid shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a now-deleted post from 2021 that Swift provided her with bagels to ease her morning sickness while the model was expecting her first child. Surprisingly, though, Hadid isn't the only of Jonas' exes that Swift is close with.

