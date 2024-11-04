Whatever Happened To Baywatch Star Donna D'Errico?

"Baywatch" didn't pick up steam until Pamela Anderson joined in Season 3 — it was actually canceled after its 1st season on NBC before it was picked up as a syndicated series. But it eventually became a cultural touchstone. Most adults who were alive back then have the iconic red "Baywatch" swimsuit embedded in their brains, for better or worse. Heck, even "Friends" characters Joey and Chandler were obsessed with it! "Baywatch" made stars of most people in its incredibly attractive ensemble cast, including Jeremy Jackson, Yasmine Bleeth, and David Chokachi. Even those who joined relatively late often became household names, such as Donna D'Errico.

D'Errico did not join the series until 1996, when it was entering its 7th season. Over the next two years, she appeared as character Donna Marco in 44 episodes of the flagship series, 34 episodes of the spinoff "Baywatch Nights," and in the straight-to-video film "Baywatch: White Thunder at Glacier Bay." Though D'Errico made minor waves as a Playboy model prior to the series, it was "Baywatch" that brought her to mainstream attention. She also gained recognition during this time for guest spots on shows such as "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" and "Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher" and for her marriage to Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx.

"Baywatch" remains the hallmark of D'Errico's career, but it is not where her story ends. So, what has she been up to in the years since leaving the show in her rearview? Let's take a look.

