Howie Mandel's Kids Are All Grown Up And Stunning Now

Howie Mandel has been on the Hollywood scene for decades, showcasing a wide variety of talents. He provided the iconic voice of Gizmo in "Gremlins" and "Gremlins 2," played Dr. Wayne Fiscus on "St. Elsewhere," and created and starred in the animated children's series "Bobby's World." He went on to appear alongside future royal Meghan Markle on the game show "Deal Or No Deal," and then became a judge on the super popular and occasionally controversial competition show "America's Got Talent." And of course, don't forget about his early stand-up career. Howie's unique brand of zany humor and his ability to appeal to audiences across generations has made him a household name both in the U.S. and in his native Canada.

While fans of Howie may know plenty about his stunning net worth and long career, they might not be as privy to his family life. Not only is Howie a dedicated partner — he's been married to his wife Terry Mandel since 1980 — but he's also a devoted parent. Jackelyn Shultz, Alex Mandel, and Riley Ehrlich were raised by their comedy star dad and TV producer mom in Los Angeles. Each one has been at Howie's side both on and off camera since they were youngsters. His three children are all grown up now, and each one is thriving in their own way. Here's what Howie Mandel's kids look like now, and what they've been up to.