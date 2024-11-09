Howie Mandel's Kids Are All Grown Up And Stunning Now
Howie Mandel has been on the Hollywood scene for decades, showcasing a wide variety of talents. He provided the iconic voice of Gizmo in "Gremlins" and "Gremlins 2," played Dr. Wayne Fiscus on "St. Elsewhere," and created and starred in the animated children's series "Bobby's World." He went on to appear alongside future royal Meghan Markle on the game show "Deal Or No Deal," and then became a judge on the super popular and occasionally controversial competition show "America's Got Talent." And of course, don't forget about his early stand-up career. Howie's unique brand of zany humor and his ability to appeal to audiences across generations has made him a household name both in the U.S. and in his native Canada.
While fans of Howie may know plenty about his stunning net worth and long career, they might not be as privy to his family life. Not only is Howie a dedicated partner — he's been married to his wife Terry Mandel since 1980 — but he's also a devoted parent. Jackelyn Shultz, Alex Mandel, and Riley Ehrlich were raised by their comedy star dad and TV producer mom in Los Angeles. Each one has been at Howie's side both on and off camera since they were youngsters. His three children are all grown up now, and each one is thriving in their own way. Here's what Howie Mandel's kids look like now, and what they've been up to.
Jackelyn Shultz worked alongside her dad on AGT
Howie Mandel's first child, Jackelyn Shultz (née Mandel), was born in 1984. Being the daughter of a star comedian and a TV producer provided plenty of perks for Jackelyn. From a young age, she was exposed to the spotlight, even going to high-profile events such as the premiere of a little movie from 1997 called "Titanic." It seems that Jackelyn was bitten by the showbiz bug at some point, because she went on to have her own Hollywood career.
In 2018, Jackelyn joined the entertainment news outlet People as a special correspondent for "America's Got Talent." That same year, she joked to Access Hollywood that Simon Cowell was her favorite judge on the show admitting that interviewing her own dad can be nerve-wracking. "He messes with me," she said. "It's not just straightforward asking questions. He messes with me, and I lose my train of thought."
Even with her father's good-natured joshing, Jackelyn continued working behind the scenes on "AGT." In a video for People magazine, we see Jackelyn spend some time at "America's Got Talent" during the show's 16th season. In the clip, the father and daughter duo carpool to the studio together, and Jackelyn later pokes fun at Howie's choice of attire in his dressing room. She later greets Howie's fellow "AGT" judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, and interviews former contestant Brooke Simpson.
Jackelyn Shultz started her own family
When she's not hanging out with dad Howie Mandel on their podcast, "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," Jackelyn Shultz is very active on social media. Her Instagram page is chock-full of clips from the podcast, as well as a number of videos and photos of her family. She regularly shares vacation snaps as well as fun dance videos with her followers.
Jackelyn married Alex Shultz in 2013. Her brother, Alex Mandel, acted as officiant... and he wore a penguin costume. As silly as it may sound, there was a sweet meaning behind the outfit. As Howie shared on an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," penguins are monogamous creatures. When a male penguin finds a prospective mate, he presents her with a rock. "So my son came dressed like [a penguin], he had a rock with him," Howie recalled. "He put the rock down by ... [Jackelyn's] husband-to-be and said, 'Kick it to my sister.'"
Alex Shultz, aka Lex Larson, is a Los Angeles music producer and artist, and he formed the group Doc Hollywood with Louie Rubio. Doc Hollywood is perhaps best known for their 2010 hit song "We Run L.A," featuring Ya Boy. Alex's Instagram is set to private, but Jackelyn does occasionally post photos of her hubby with the family, and to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions. Jackelyn and her husband have two children. Their daughter, Abbey Shultz, was born in 2014; son Axel Shultz was born in 2016.
Howie Mandel and Jackelyn Shultz have a podcast
With the continuing evolution of technology, forms of entertainment have transitioned from big and small screens to smart phones and earbuds. In order to keep up with media trends, Howie Mandel and Jackelyn Shultz created the podcast "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" in 2021. With Howie as the host and Jackelyn as co-host, the show features zany antics, celebrity guests, and real conversations. As of this writing, the podcast's YouTube channel has over 900 videos and 260,000 subscribers.
When "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" was first launched, Howie and Jackelyn filmed separately in their own homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In those early episodes, Jackelyn and Howie discussed a wide variety of topics, such as their experiences in showbiz, relationships, and fun anecdotes. They also had some mischievous fun pulling prank phone calls. It wasn't long before they got their own studio and were able to invite a slew of celebrity guests, from comedians and movie stars to reality TV personalities and popular online influencers.
As the title suggests, the podcast has a little bit of everything. In October 2024, for example, Howie and Jackelyn chatted with actors Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen, veteran actor Gary Busey, and former talk show host and comedian Arsenio Hall. The father-daughter duo also uses the platform to champion causes that mean a lot to them, such as NOCD, a company that helps patients of OCD receive the treatment they need.
Alex Mandel used to vlog on a regular basis
Alex Mandel, the first and only son of Howie Mandel and Terry Mandel, was born in 1989. Like his dad, Alex is something of a jokester who enjoys being in the spotlight. In 2013, Alex started his own vlog on YouTube, offering viewers a glimpse into his life. Videos range from relaxing by the pool with his roommates and having meals with friends to wild antics in the style of MTV's "Jackass" and more. Alex stopped posting regularly on his YouTube channel in 2022. On March 31, 2024, Alex returned to post a video on his vlog titled "$25,000 Ultimate Easter Egg Challenge," in which he invited his friends to partake in a scavenger hunt to win a cash prize.
Alex also opened an Instagram account in 2012. Included in his profile are photos of his family, including dad Howie and mom Terry, as well as travel pics, pets, food, and various pranking shenanigans. Alex also posted photo and video footage from his sisters Jackelyn Shultz and Riley Ehrlich's weddings, both of which he officiated. In one memorable moment from Riley's ceremony, Alex brought in a sloth as a reminder to his little sister and her new husband to slow down and enjoy life. And yes, this was caught on camera and posted on Alex's Instagram.
Howie Mandel tried to help his son find love during a livestream
Every good parent wants their child to find happiness. However, sometimes that parent will go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that happiness — even if it means embarrassing them in front of strangers online. That proved to be true for Howie Mandel when his son, Alex Ehrlich, invited him to do a livestream one time. During the event, Howie took it upon himself to try and find his son a girlfriend.
In 2016, Alex thought it would be fun to do a live Q&A with his dad on YouNow. Little did he realize that Howie would take advantage of the opportunity to play matchmaker for his single son. As Alex told the viewers, after both of his sisters settled down with their respective partners, his dad was all the more determined to marry off his son. Once the Q&A got started, Howie started asking audience members questions of his own. Whether Alex liked it or not, Howie took over the livestream and made it an impromptu speed dating event.
As a handful of women appeared in the video chat, Howie asked them for their names, ages, and relationship status. He then encouraged them to speak directly to Alex while he blatantly stared into the camera. One young woman during the chat confessed, "If my dad did this on this I would be like 'oh my god.'" In all likelihood, Alex probably shared that sentiment.
Alex Mandel also pursued a showbiz career
Between making TV appearances with his dad and vlogging about his life on YouTube and Instagram, Alex Mandel has also dipped his toes into the entertainment industry pool. During a guest appearance on "Conan" in 2012, Howie Mandel described Alex as a "renaissance man" who was involved in all sorts of creative endeavors.
Alex made his first appearance on the TV improv and hidden camera show "Hidden Howie: The Public Life of a Private Nuisance" in 2005. It seems that Alex developed a fondness for prank shows following his acting debut. He went on to appear in similar shows like "Freak Encounters," "What Would You Do?," "Destination Fear," and "Scare Tactics." Alex was a producer for "Prank It Forward" in 2014, and rejoined his dad for three episodes of the hidden camera series "Deal With It" that same year. He was also a director and writer for 2014's "Odd Jobs."
Alex is also credited with acting in a few film projects, including a comedy called "Noobz" that was released in 2012, and the 2013 indie horror film "Killer Holiday." That same year, Alex offered up Howie Mandel's Los Angeles home to rapper Skee-lo when it came time to make a music video for a song featured on the movie's soundtrack. Alex appears in the opening of the video, as does his sister Jackelyn Shultz. Howie told Conan O'Brien that Alex arranged all of this without his parents' permission. It seemed Howie was willing to laugh about it later — sort of.
Alex Mandel is open about his mental health journey
In addition to his successful TV and standup career, Howie Mandel is known for being open about his history with mental illness. Howie has had attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) since childhood, but he was not diagnosed until his adult years. The reality TV judge publicly shared his diagnoses in 2006, hoping to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental illness.
Alex Mandel has had his own experiences with mental health issues, and not unlike his dad, he's used his platform to speak about it. In 2017, Howie and Alex appeared on CTV's "Your Morning" to endorse Bell Let's Talk, a Canadian campaign to raise mental health awareness. Alex opened up about his own mental health journey, which includes ADHD and anxiety. "I think it's good that we are doing this together, because we've had to deal with it together as a family," Alex said.
Alex also spoke about what it was like to grow up with a father with OCD and ADHD. He shared that he did not think anything of his dad's neurodivergent behavior until he spoke with other kids at school. For young Alex, it was normal for Howie to leave the house if one of the other family members got sick. "My friends would tell me that that's not what their parents would do," he said.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Riley Ehrlich prefers spotting to the spotlight
Riley Ehrlich (née Mandel) was born in 1992. Unlike her older siblings, Riley decided not to pursue a career in Hollywood. Arguably the most private of Howie Mandel's kids, Riley chose a path toward physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle coach.
Riley attended Chapman University from 2010 to 2014, where she earned her bachelor's degree in health sciences. She continued her education at Chapman, finishing in 2018 as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. After Riley received her doctorate, her mom shared the exciting news on social media. "So proud of Dr Riley Mandel who also won an award for academic excellence!!" Terry Mandel wrote on Instagram. Riley has worked as a physical therapist, a personal trainer, and a co-founder of Get Wellness Inc.
From time to time, Riley will post about her husband, Cameron Ehrlich, but for the most part she keeps her Instagram account professional. She regularly shares exercise tutorials, workout routine advice, her thoughts on dieting, and words of wisdom regarding her overall approach to wellness. As she expressed in a 2022 post, she even changed her own mindset about having fitness "goals" when she recognized they didn't serve her in the long run. "And in return, a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders and I felt like I could more fully enjoy life," she wrote. "I already had my routine and habits in place to nurture my body but was free from the pressure to follow all the rules."
Riley Ehrlich married Cameron Ehrlich in 2019
While Riley Ehrlich may try to keep a relatively low profile, that does not stop proud papa Howie Mandel from celebrating her happy personal moments on social media. When the news of Riley's engagement to Cameron Ehrlich was announced in 2016, Howie couldn't resist expressing his excitement on his Instagram. After the news broke, Howie posted a cheerful selfie and wrote, "I'm smiling because my baby girl just got ENGAGED #HappyFace." It's safe to say that Howie more than approved of his daughter marrying her beau.
When Riley and Cameron tied the knot in June 2019, Howie shared a number of sweet posts from the big day, including a snap of Riley and mom Terry Mandel holding hands and beaming. The "America's Got Talent" judge also posted the official wedding video on Facebook and wrote, "Tearing up every time I watch my baby girl." The video features several highlights from the wedding, including Howie's heartfelt toast.
Days after the wedding, Howie went on "The Talk" and reflected on the joyous occasion. "The first time she came out in the gown, you think, 'This is my baby, this is my little girl,'" he shared, noting that he got choked up when he saw her come down the aisle.
Howie Mandel loves being a grandpa to his daughters' kids
It's no secret that Howie Mandel is a big fan of having grandchildren. As he said on a January 2024 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," "I love being a grandfather even more than being a father." Howie noted that he appreciates that he gets to do "fun" things with his grandchildren and not worry about the messier side of child rearing. "To have a child, to have a baby, to have this bundle of joy, this love that I can't get enough of. And then to be able to give it back when it starts to smell," he quipped.
For Howie Mandel, being a grandpa means participating in good ol' fashioned social media dance trends. Jackelyn Shultz and Alex Shultz's oldest child, Abbey Shultz, has taught Howie a few popular TikTok routines. In a 2024 Instagram post, Howie, Jackelyn, and Abbey all dance to Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby"; the year before that, Howie posted a video of the trio dancing to "Cupid (Twin Version)" TikTok. Abbey's brother, Axel Shultz, seems to have Howie's goofy sense of humor and knack for stealing the spotlight. In 2024, Jackelyn shared a video of Axel improvising his own moves for the camera instead of doing the viral "Apple" dance with his mom and sister.
On the aforementioned episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Howie confirmed that Riley Ehrlich and Cameron Ehrlich were expecting their first child. In April 2024, Howie shared the first photo of Riley's daughter on Instagram.