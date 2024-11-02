The Michael Jackson-Related Rumor Kamala Harris Had To Shut Down
As a strong woman with a solid foundation and the first ever woman to serve as the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris has, as can be expected, been under fire from the public in support of her opponent in the 2024 presidential election. She has had to dodge any number of rumors, with regard to her political career as well as her personal life, and everything in between. Interestingly, that includes rumors surrounding names as big as the King of Pop himself: Michael Jackson.
Before her entry into the broader public eye when she ran for president in 2020, Vice President Harris served as a California senator, and the attorney general of California before that. In her time as the attorney general, there was no shortage of high-profile cases that Harris had to prosecute.
Since President Joe Biden stepped down as the Democratic incumbent nominee and Harris stepped in to take his place, the landmark moments throughout the entirety of her career have been under scrutiny. A number of rumors surrounding previous cases in Harris's persecution history have also resurfaced, including one about Jackson. Since his death in 2009, Jackson's criminal history has been more public, and more fuzzy, than ever. Unfortunately for her, Vice President Harris has certainly dealt with some added stress when it comes to debunking the rumor that she had anything to do with his persecution.
Harris had to shut down rumors that she prosecuted Michael Jackson
In 2003, the late Michael Jackson was charged with child molestation. Just one year later, in 2004, current VP Kamala Harris was elected to the post of San Francisco District Attorney, though Harris was not involved in Jackson's case.
There were rumors that Michael's sister, acclaimed singer Janet Jackson, was angry with Harris over her supposed involvement in Michael's case. Harris addressed this in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on his radio show, "The Breakfast Club." According to Newsweek, Charlamagne said to Harris, "There's a rumor that Janet Jackson is mad at you because you prosecuted her brother, the late, great Michael Jackson," to which Harris replied, "That's just not true."
Harris has dealt with a great deal of criticism, much of which has stemmed from her career as a prosecutor in California. She has changed her views over the years, and has grown a lot as a public figure since she first assumed her post as San Francisco DA in 2004. While Harris does have some cases and old views from her past to answer for, she is adamant that the prosecution of Michael Jackson is not one of them.