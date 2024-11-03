Lauren Boebert Loves To Show Off In Leggy Looks
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert adheres to the adage, "If you've got it, flaunt it." She loves to show off her toned and tanned thighs at every opportunity, and who can blame her? She's got legs, and she knows how to use them.
The politician is far from shy about flashing the flesh in teeny tiny bikinis, Daisy Dukes, and minuscule minis. The list of inappropriate outfits Boebert has worn is extensive — her skin-tight, boob-baring theater dress, for instance. It played a staring role when she was caught on camera being unceremoniously ejected from a family-friendly production of "Beetlejuice" for fondling a dude and other bad behavior — undoubtedly one of Boebert's messiest controversies ever.
Meanwhile, her questionable style choices made her one of the worst-dressed politicians at the 2024 Republican National Convention, no mean feat given she was up against Kimberly Guilfoyle and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Still, it's her glamorous gams that garner the most attention. They're one of her most prized and admired physical assets. TikTok has an astounding 17.6 million posts dedicated to "Boebert legs," and they've won her the admiration of X, formerly Twitter, pin appreciator Leg45s. "Lauren Boebert. Nice legs. Physically attractive to me. Shame about the overall package," he captioned a pic of the proud thigh-flasher in July 2024. "We need a conservative vs liberals leg contest. Please do it!" a thirsty commenter urged. Given Boebert's love of showing off in leggy looks, she'd likely jump at the chance of a partisan pin pageant.
When Boebert packed at the grill
Lauren Boebert combined some of her greatest loves when she owned Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado: flashing her gams, carrying guns, and serving up big fat steaks. She showed off the first and the second in a pic posted on the eatery's Facebook page in July 2019. "#TannerGunShowDenver," she captioned the image, featuring her posing in some tiny Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots with a firearm strapped to her hip.
Shooters Grill was one of the few restaurants in the United States where patrons could carry a Glock and down a shot simultaneously. This, you might think, would make for a dangerous combo. Not so, though, apparently. "This is one of the safest restaurants in the world because you are being served by nice servers who exercise their Second Amendment rights," a satisfied customer wrote on Yelp. It transpired that any possible real danger to life came from the food, not the abundant firearms. "My son and I got VERY sick after eating here. The place wasn't clean, and the restroom was absolutely disgusting. We'll never ever go back. Just a dump," a disgruntled diner grumbled.
Sadly for Second Amendment-loving chicken wing aficionados, Boebert was forced to close Shooters Grill in July 2022 after the building's new owner declined to renew the lease. "It's been an amazing journey. I don't regret anything. It's always sad to close a chapter. But this is where we're at," she told The Post Independent.
When Boebert bathed the barking dogs
Lauren Boebert got a prime opportunity to show off her legs during a February 2024 bathroom break. Never one to shy away from flashing the flesh, the politician hiked up her dress and did what she had to do under the circumstances.
"Life in heels ain't always glamorous, sometimes we gals gotta take care of those barking dogs! In all things, find joy!" she captioned a Facebook photo of her washing her feet in one of the restroom sinks. Like her political ideology, Boebert's candid shot was met with mixed reactions, firmly divided down party lines.
Inevitably, the haters were gonna' hate. "The only reason you'd do this is because you know it gets attention thanks to the foot f*tish community. Gotta keep your backup plans going, especially with people already tired of your antics in politics," one sniped. And, MAGA men were gonna' MAGA men. "You are the cutest thing ever!" a fan gushed. However, some non-partisan (and decidedly practical) commenters were also in the mix. "This is how sinks come loose off the wall," one fretted. "Your shoes are at least a half size too big. I can tell by the gap by your heel. This causes your feet to rub at top of your toes and the heel. Buy the correct size & you won't get blisters," another advised.
When Boebert strutted her stuff at the Capitol
Lauren Boebert's legs were on full display when she strutted up the stairs of the US Capitol in March 2024. The politician's confident stride screamed, "All about business!" but her bright cerise skintight mini dress and nude sky-high patent heels looked to be more about partying.
Her detractors have seized upon Boebert's dress dichotomy. One of them was a fellow GOP member named Colorado State Rep. Richard Holtorf. He took great umbrage at Boebert's love of showing off in leggy looks, slamming her style during an interview with 710KNUS radio in May 2024.
"You know I raised five daughters, and I'm going to say this loud and proud. My five daughters, if they stood in front of me in a group of 20, 50, 100 people dressed like Boebert, I would be disgusted," Holtorf ranted. "Let me tell you something: I work here at the state capital, 200 East Colfax; you know what I see about two blocks up from the state capital? I see women dressed like Boebert, high heels, short skirt, low cut blouse, and I won't tell you what they're doing, but it's nothing that you can talk to your grandmother about." He insisted, "She needs to learn how to dress. She needs to learn how to be respectful."
When Boebert rocked a LWD
When Lauren Boebert arrived for a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, DC., in June 2024, she showed off another of her characteristic leggy looks. Boebert rocked a thigh-skimming little white dress paired with her trusty nude-colored sky-high patent heels.
It's not surprising that a Stetson-loving good ol' boy like Colorado State Rep. Richard Holtorf takes offense at Boebert's choice of work attire. Still, frankly, my dear, she doesn't give a damn. Boebert made that crystal clear when she clapped back at Holtorf's style critique in an interview with 710KNUS in May 2024.
"You know Richard can complain about my shade of lipstick or high heels or whatever it may be for the week, but I also see this guy each and every day that I'm on the campaign trail in Colorado, and I haven't heard him say any of this to my face you know," she said. "He's buddy-buddy with me, so just keep having Richard on. Let him talk; people see who he really is." Boebert said she's used to people having an opinion about her, but it doesn't affect her one way or another. "I have tough skin and a tender heart. I know why I'm doing what I'm doing. I'm here to serve people, and I have to let that stuff roll off," she vowed.
When Boebert got down at the rodeo
Lauren Boebert's legs were on full display when she enjoyed a day getting down at the rodeo in August 2023. "Snowmass understood the assignment! #CowboyUp Great to join Senator Perry Will tonight!" she captioned a series of Facebook photos, including a shot of her clad in teeny tiny Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots while petting a bull in a cage.
Not surprisingly, Boebert's adoring fans were here for it, flocking to the comments to share their appreciation and love. "Cutoff shorts!, she just got ahellofa lot cuter, oh, and why don't you go after the propaganda bill, overturn it," one urged. "Girl you are so stinking beautiful. God bless you," another gushed. "Marry me," a third begged.
Meanwhile, the Boebert love is real, and it really rages — as evidenced by the "LaurenBoebert_Love" SubReddit. Devotees flock there in their thousands to pay tribute to "the beautiful Lauren Boebert. She's a fearless fighter, patriotic firebrand, and a staunch conservative. A place for all the fans, the BoeBros, and Lauren'sLadies to support the Congresswoman from Colorado. Let's send her to Congress for another term." Well, it takes all types.