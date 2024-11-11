Why Zach Bryan Struggles Accepting His Music Career

Zach Bryan was in the U.S. Navy when he first started putting out videos of himself singing on social media in 2019. Little did he realize that would help propel him towards a whole new career before long. In 2022, Bryan's song "Something in the Orange" from his album "American Heartbreak" put him on the road to country stardom. Bryan had planned on staying in the Navy before his music started to really get people's attention. Perhaps it was that sudden transition that explains why he's had a hard time really feeling confident in his music career.

For Rolling Stone's 2024 "Musicians on Musicians" series, Bryan sat down with Bruce Springsteen who asked the young artist about when he made the switch from the Navy to becoming a "serious songwriter." Bryan still didn't seem to think that he had, despite him being big enough to be having a conversation with a legend like Springsteen. "To this day I have really bad impostor syndrome," Bryan said. He explained that he doesn't see his own work as reaching the same caliber as other musicians that he's looked up to, so he can't see himself as being at the same level