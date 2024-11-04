JD Vance's Chummy Video With Don Jr. Has All Eyes On His Biggest Makeup Fail Yet

As Donald Trump's day-to-day makeup gets increasingly bizarre, it seems that his running mate may be following suit. Since Donald announced JD Vance as his VP pick back in July, questions about whether the senator wears eye makeup have been running rampant. A new video posted to Instagram shows Vance's heaviest eyeliner yet, and the internet is taking note.

Advertisement

On November 3, Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to encourage folks to vote. He shared a video of him and his pal Vance on a private jet. "Hey, guys! We're on Trump Force 2 with JD Vance," Don Jr. began. While Don Jr. looked like his usual self, sporting a collared shirt, Vance was wearing a Cincinnati Bengals hoodie. The VP hopeful's particularly casual travel outfit only acted to make his makeup look more intense — and not in a good way. As Vance piped in and it was difficult not to notice that his light blue eyes were outlined in dark liner. It was particularly noticeable next to Don Jr. who, despite having much darker hair and eyes than Vance, had significantly less obvious lashes. It's unclear why Vance would be applying even heavier eyeliner as Election Day draws near, but it does seem to be aligned with Donald's own makeup routine as he, too, seems to be getting increasingly heavy handed with his makeup brushes.

Advertisement