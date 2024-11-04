JD Vance's Chummy Video With Don Jr. Has All Eyes On His Biggest Makeup Fail Yet
As Donald Trump's day-to-day makeup gets increasingly bizarre, it seems that his running mate may be following suit. Since Donald announced JD Vance as his VP pick back in July, questions about whether the senator wears eye makeup have been running rampant. A new video posted to Instagram shows Vance's heaviest eyeliner yet, and the internet is taking note.
On November 3, Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to encourage folks to vote. He shared a video of him and his pal Vance on a private jet. "Hey, guys! We're on Trump Force 2 with JD Vance," Don Jr. began. While Don Jr. looked like his usual self, sporting a collared shirt, Vance was wearing a Cincinnati Bengals hoodie. The VP hopeful's particularly casual travel outfit only acted to make his makeup look more intense — and not in a good way. As Vance piped in and it was difficult not to notice that his light blue eyes were outlined in dark liner. It was particularly noticeable next to Don Jr. who, despite having much darker hair and eyes than Vance, had significantly less obvious lashes. It's unclear why Vance would be applying even heavier eyeliner as Election Day draws near, but it does seem to be aligned with Donald's own makeup routine as he, too, seems to be getting increasingly heavy handed with his makeup brushes.
The internet is buzzing about JD Vance's heavy eyeliner
Donald Trump Jr. captioned his Instagram video: "We have 2 days left to save this country! Vote! Vote! Vote!" It's clear that this was the message he hoped the public would take away from his post. Instead, though, it seems that JD Vance's eyeliner stole the spotlight for many folks on the internet. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the video and wrote, "JD Vance's eyeliner is just getting out of control." Others echoed this sentiment. "he looks like a Goth," one wrote. "He's doing the eyeliner thing again?" asked another. Another suggested, "Little heavy on the eye liner, no?"
It's not difficult to imagine why both JD Vance and Donald Trump would try to look their best with the final days of election season upon them. Still, it seems that they aren't necessarily in agreement with the public regarding what actually looks best when it comes to their makeup looks. So, with Election Day and the madness that is sure to follow just a day, now might be the time for Vance and Donald to step away from the makeup kits and focus on remaining calm.