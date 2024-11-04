JD Vance's Bizarre Beer Video Might Be His Weirdest Moment Yet

Donald Trump Jr., who is good friends with JD Vance, reposted the video on X; at least he seemed to find it funny. But not everyone agreed with him. One critic replied to Don Jr.'s post, saying, "Good God. Are they running for the highest offices in the US or a spot on QVC?"

The short and strange video is right up there with Vance's awkward donut shop visit, which was parodied by Haley Joel Osment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." It also rivals the chummy video of Vance and Donald Trump Jr., which escalated the rumors about Vance wearing eyeliner.

Ahead of the election, Vance haas been campaigning in Wisconsin, hoping to help win over voters for Trump. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' running mate, is also in the Badger State on the last Monday before the election. Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 while Trump won it in 2016, so this battleground state seems like a toss up. We're not sure that Vance's video helped him bring in any new votes, and it doesn't seem to be tracking with what economists have said about Trump's economic plans. Experts have said that under Trump, inflation would go back up after having come down from a high in 2022. That seems counter to what Vance seemed to be arguing in his video.

