JD Vance's Embarrassing Election Day Reveal Confirms Suspicions About His Relationship With Trump

Since the GOP announced its vice presidential campaign pick, speculation about J.D. Vance and Donald Trump's complicated relationship has been rife. Both have insisted everything is peachy, but Vance's big E-day reveal would seem to indicate otherwise.

After casting his vote at the St. Anthony of Padua Church polling station in Cincinnati, he let slip that he's incommunicado with the big boss. However, Vance insisted to reporters that he'd watch the results roll in with Trump in Palm Beach later in the day. And, even though Trump doesn't text, doesn't call, and seemingly doesn't even think about his running mate, Vance is still full of praise for him. He told reporters that his "heart is just overwhelmed with gratitude" for the MAGA gift he's been given and that "the fact that I'm standing here is a testament that we live in the greatest country in the world" (via CNN).

Vance and Trump's lack of campaign interaction has been glaring. Detractors point to it as a sign that Trump is still bitter about Vance's anti-MAGA past, such as when he compared 45 to Adolf Hitler, said he was "an idiot," and called him a "morally reprehensible human being" (via The Guardian). Still, despite the presidential hopeful not being renowned for his forgiving nature, sources insist all is simpatico in Trump-Vance land. "They have chemistry," Republican operative Garrett Ventry told NBC News in September. "They're friends." Not everybody is buying what Ventry's selling, though.

