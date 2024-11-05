JD Vance's Embarrassing Election Day Reveal Confirms Suspicions About His Relationship With Trump
Since the GOP announced its vice presidential campaign pick, speculation about J.D. Vance and Donald Trump's complicated relationship has been rife. Both have insisted everything is peachy, but Vance's big E-day reveal would seem to indicate otherwise.
After casting his vote at the St. Anthony of Padua Church polling station in Cincinnati, he let slip that he's incommunicado with the big boss. However, Vance insisted to reporters that he'd watch the results roll in with Trump in Palm Beach later in the day. And, even though Trump doesn't text, doesn't call, and seemingly doesn't even think about his running mate, Vance is still full of praise for him. He told reporters that his "heart is just overwhelmed with gratitude" for the MAGA gift he's been given and that "the fact that I'm standing here is a testament that we live in the greatest country in the world" (via CNN).
Vance and Trump's lack of campaign interaction has been glaring. Detractors point to it as a sign that Trump is still bitter about Vance's anti-MAGA past, such as when he compared 45 to Adolf Hitler, said he was "an idiot," and called him a "morally reprehensible human being" (via The Guardian). Still, despite the presidential hopeful not being renowned for his forgiving nature, sources insist all is simpatico in Trump-Vance land. "They have chemistry," Republican operative Garrett Ventry told NBC News in September. "They're friends." Not everybody is buying what Ventry's selling, though.
Vance is hoping for an E-night reunion
J.D. Vance's election-day admission that he hasn't been in contact with Donald Trump seemingly proves that their relationship is nowhere near as tight as the GOP would have people believe. Given it's a pretty important day for the duo, you would think that they may have at least dropped a text. It's not like Donald didn't have the time; by 11 am (ET), he'd already posted 12 times on X, formerly Twitter.
Meanwhile, Vance isn't the only person who's been MIA by Donald's side throughout the campaign trial. Melania Trump's appearances have been few and far between, to say the least. Donald explained away Melania's campaign absence by claiming he was shielding her from potential danger and attacks. "It's a nasty world for me," he told the Daily Mail on September 3. "It's not nasty for Democrats like it is for me."
Still, it seems Donald will have both Vance and Melania back in the fold on E-night. And it looks like the latter plans to stay, for a while, at least. She was snapped with Barron Trump leaving their home in Manhattan to fly to Mar-a-Lago on Sunday. Indicating that perhaps Melania knows something the rest of the world doesn't, she took six garment bags emblazoned with the presidential emblem along for the ride.