Tragic Details Of Jane Fonda's Three Children

The following article contains references to drug and alcohol misuse, child abuse, and sexual assault.

Oscar-winning actor, philanthropist, political activist, and daughter of the famed Henry Fonda, Jane Fonda has led quite a life. From Fonda's complicated love life to her controversial opposition to the Vietnam War, life hasn't always been easy for the star. Sadly, much the same can be said for her children.

Vanessa Vadim was born in 1968 to Fonda and her first husband Roger Vadim; Troy Garity, born in 1973 to Fonda and her second husband Tom Hayden; and Mary Luana "Lulu" Williams, born in 1967 and adopted by Fonda and Hayden in the 1980s. While Fonda's children have certainly experienced more privilege than most, calling the "Klute" actor "mom" came with its disadvantages, too. In 2000, Fonda told People, "The few things I regret in my life are not the controversy and the activism. But not having put enough time into mothering, wiving, [and] taking care of the inner life." She was distant at times, often leaving her children without a mother figure to lean on.

Vanessa, Troy, and Mary each encountered adversity to varying degrees. From the men that would come in and out of their lives to their strained relationships with their mom and difficulty in their personal lives as adults, these are the tragic details of Jane Fonda's three kids.

