Trump Reportedly Knew About Don Jr.'s Affair With Aubrey O'Day (& Wasn't Happy About It)

Donald Trump has had quite a few relationship scandals and cheating allegations surface over the years (there's a lot more than his drama with Stormy Daniels), but he apparently holds his son, Donald Trump Jr., to a higher standard. Donald reportedly knew about Donald Jr.'s alleged affair with singer Aubrey O'Day, which happened while he was still married to ex-wife Vanessa Trump (who is rumored to have had an affair of her own).

In his book "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass," published in June 2024, author Ramin Setoodeh writes (via OK!) that he asked Donald about the reports of alleged infidelity and he admitted, "I had heard that, actually." Setoodeh also wrote that Donald knew that O'Day had recorded a song that was reportedly about her affair with Donald Jr., but Donald said that he "hadn't heard the song."

Donald's remarks corroborated comments made by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, during an episode of his "Mea Culpa" podcast back in July 2023, when he had O'Day as a guest on the episode. Cohn recalled telling Donald Jr. at the time that his father was "really f***ing pissed" at the embarrassing affair, which allegedly was conducted between 2011 and 2012. He recounted: "I said, 'Your dad called me in to talk about you and Aubrey... What are you going to do? Your dad is f***ing serious. You won't even have the ability to get into the building and pack your s**t up. You better start thinking twice."

