The following article mentions addiction and mental health issues.

Tarek El Moussa got his real estate license at 21, after realizing his childhood career dream was no longer a possibility. He found quick success — and met his first wife, Christina Haack — as a realtor, but longed for more and decided to pitch a home flipping show to HGTV. Despite never having flipped a home, El Moussa cobbled together a subpar flip in 15 days when HGTV showed interest, and that is how "Flip or Flop" was born. In the years since the show's 2013 debut, El Moussa has appeared in numerous other HGTV programs, including "Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa," "Tarek's Flip Side," and "The Flipping El Moussas." He is now one of the most visible faces of the network and of the entire home renovation genre.

While El Moussa's television persona exudes positivity and gives the illusion of a relatively charmed life, his real-life experience has been far darker than most casual fans realize. There have been plenty of headlines over the years — particularly related to his divorce, remarriage, and cancers — but El Moussa has also been unafraid to share the tougher parts of his story in interviews, on social media and in his book, "Flip Your Life How to Find Opportunity in Distress — in Real Estate, Business, and Life." The star has shown true vulnerability and bravery by opening up about difficult topics such as depression, anxiety, addiction, cancer, and more. Here is a look at the tragic story of HGTV star Tarek El Moussa.

