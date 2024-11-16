What HGTV's David Bromstad Really Looks Like Makeup-Free

As the star of HGTV shows like "Color Splash" and "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad wears makeup to look his best under the lights and through the lens. Since he started his TV career in 2006, his widely divergent styles even caused some people to falsely believe Bromstad has a twin.

Off duty, however, Bromstad's often makeup free, and the biggest difference in his look is the reveal of two tattoos on his cheek bone. Birthday photos that Bromstad posted on Instagram in 2020 and 2021 shows a lightning bolt tattoo and a diminutive heart tattoo above it. "Tattoos are a beautiful, brilliant way of expressing yourself," Bromstad enthused to Hart and Huntington Orlando. "I literally stay up at night thinking and researching what I can do next." Besides engaging his artistic sensibilities, Bromstad makes a point to choose designs that are personally significant to him, including pop culture tattoos that celebrate his connection to Disney.

With a bare face, Bromstad's skin is glowing, youthful, and healthy. In an 2020 episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," Bromstad shared that he typically follows a minimalistic skincare regimen. Prior to 2019, "I was a soap and water kind of a guy," he explained. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bromstad decided to experiment with homemade skincare treatments on his show. The HGTV star smeared a hydrating blend of avocado, honey, and oatmeal on his face. However, given the messiness of the concoction, it didn't seem likely he'd do it again.

