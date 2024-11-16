What HGTV's David Bromstad Really Looks Like Makeup-Free
As the star of HGTV shows like "Color Splash" and "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad wears makeup to look his best under the lights and through the lens. Since he started his TV career in 2006, his widely divergent styles even caused some people to falsely believe Bromstad has a twin.
Off duty, however, Bromstad's often makeup free, and the biggest difference in his look is the reveal of two tattoos on his cheek bone. Birthday photos that Bromstad posted on Instagram in 2020 and 2021 shows a lightning bolt tattoo and a diminutive heart tattoo above it. "Tattoos are a beautiful, brilliant way of expressing yourself," Bromstad enthused to Hart and Huntington Orlando. "I literally stay up at night thinking and researching what I can do next." Besides engaging his artistic sensibilities, Bromstad makes a point to choose designs that are personally significant to him, including pop culture tattoos that celebrate his connection to Disney.
With a bare face, Bromstad's skin is glowing, youthful, and healthy. In an 2020 episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," Bromstad shared that he typically follows a minimalistic skincare regimen. Prior to 2019, "I was a soap and water kind of a guy," he explained. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bromstad decided to experiment with homemade skincare treatments on his show. The HGTV star smeared a hydrating blend of avocado, honey, and oatmeal on his face. However, given the messiness of the concoction, it didn't seem likely he'd do it again.
Bromstad uses makeup to flex his artistic muscles
While David Bromstad loves to celebrate his natural face, he also appreciates makeup's creative possibilities. The TV host is a huge Halloween fan, and makeup is an important component of Bromstad's elaborate costumes. Although his spooky makeup might seem daunting, it's part of Bromstad's skillset. Before he worked in interior design, Bromstad majored in illustration at Ringling College of Art and Design. "I'm an artist," he explained to "Pickler and Ben." "[Makeup is] just another form of how to work the medium." In 2017, Bromstad used his makeup talents to transform into a glowing vampire. Artful shading completely changed the shape of his face. A year earlier, the TV star crafted a surprised-looking marionette makeup design, complete with delicate brown swirls that mimicked woodgrain.
Other times, Bromstad prefers to let his good friend and TV makeup artist, Lana Reiss, take over. Reiss has worked with Bromstad on "My Lottery Dream Home" for years, and her deft hands apply foundation and other products to give him a flawless "no makeup" makeup look on the show.
Reiss shares Bromstad's love of character makeup, and she even dressed up with him when they celebrated Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts. Bromstad's appeared as a guest on Reiss's YouTube Channel to showcase some of her dazzling makeup creations. In 2016 Bromstad modeled a 70s/80s disco diva look as well as Kim Chi-inspired drag makeup with dramatic butterfly wings that stretched to his eyebrows and extended down his cheeks.